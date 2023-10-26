Susan Magara’s murder case: Doctors seek a later date to testify against suspects

High Court judge Alex Ajiji Mackay has adjourned the trial of nine suspects implicated in the killing of business woman Susan Magara.

The suspects include: Yusuf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kasalita an Imam at Usafi Mosque, Hassan Kato Miiro, Musa Abbas Buwembo and Ismail Bukenya.

Ms. Magara, 28, was in February kidnapped by unknown assailants on her way home in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, tortured for three weeks and killed after her agonizing family paid ransom of over Shs700 million.

On Monday, the Court kicked off the examination of state witnesses who included Yusuf Muhindo, a senior Hansard editor at parliament, the late Magara’s father John Magara, Sgt Enock Kiganyira, Paternal Aunt Flora Megara and others.

Yesterday John Magara narrated a horrible story of how his daughter was kidnapped, paying $200,000 (Shs700 million) ransom, receiving a package containing the late daughter’s fingers to a phone call from President Museveni indicating that Susan’s body was recovered in Kigo.

Mr. Magara said upon kidnapping his daughter, the killers demanded for $1 million (Shs3 billion) to release her. Meanwhile Flora Megara narrated how she delivered the ransom to kidnappers along Busabala road.

Appearing before Court earlier today, the State Prosecutor, Joseph Kyomuhendo, informed the court that the doctors who were supposed to testify were unavailable and sought another date next week.

The defense had no objection, and the matter has been adjourned to October 30, 2023. The suspects are further remanded.