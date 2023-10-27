Action taken report on NSSF affairs not ready- Amongi

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi, has said that the action taken report on the probe of the state of affairs at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is not yet ready.

In January 2023, Parliament constituted a select committee to investigate NSSF over allegations of mismanagement and subsequently, a report was presented and adopted in March 2023.

The Parliamentary resolution had four components for action including; Auditor General, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Gender and Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Amongi was expected to present the action taken report during plenary sitting on Wednesday, 25 October 2023, but she said that she could not because the IGG has released partial findings.

“They [IGG], have requested that they be given time to undertake some of the Parliamentary resolutions on lifestyle audit and other related aspects,” she said.

Amongi added that the Auditor General has indicated that they have not yet concluded on any of the resolutions and work is ongoing, while the Director of Public Prosecution has indicated that the matter referred to them by Parliament is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

“Ministry of Finance has written and I am in receipt of their letter, asking NSSF to undertake implementation of issues under the Ministry,” said Amongi.

She said that the Ministry of Gender is coordinating the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, quickly adding that most of the issues that were referred to her Ministry were addressed in the IGG’s report.