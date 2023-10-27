Police arrests online vendor of fake UNEB Papers

Police in Kampala have arrested one of the fraudsters vending fake examination papers on social media that were purported to be UNEB Examinations. The 20-year-old suspect, whose real name is Seguya Abdu Kareem, was trending as Fresh Kareem on his social media platforms. He is said to have shared video clips of past papers. According to his confession, he would erase the actual year and superimpose it to appear like a 2023 examination paper.



Abdu Kareem is a 2020 UCE candidate who wrote his examinations in 2021. He is currently in building and construction, but says he did the act for purposes of getting a big following. He has been detained at Kampala Metropolitan Police and will be arraigned before court to answer to charges aiding and abetting examination malpractice, as well as unauthorised possession of examination paper, material or information.



In a related development, Police in Old Kampala have arrested one Luyima Gilbert, aged 49 years, for vending materials or information purported to be UNEB examinations. He was arrested along with the Head Teacher of Old Kampala S.S.S, Mr. Suuna William, whom, it is alleged, was due to buy the said fake material. Luyima was arrested from the office of the Head teacher.



Further investigation into both of these cases continues and the search for those still at large is going on.



Section 25 (2) of the UNEB Act 2021 states that a person who willfully or negligently, assists or causes any candidate to obtain or gain unauthorized possession of any examination paper, examination material, any other material and information, commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine, not exceeding two thousand currency points (Forty million shillings), or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding ten years or both



According to the Act, an Examination paper, Material or information includes the electronic version of an examination paper, examination material or any other material or information; and the electronic transmission of an examination material or any other information.