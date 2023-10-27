Police investigates torture of two children in Nakasongola

The Nakasongola Territorial Police is actively investigating a deeply distressing case of child abuse and torture involving Nagenda Fatuma, a 6-year-old female, and Nasuuna Hajara, a 4-year-old female, both pupils of Kamukamu Nursery School in Kakooge. This horrifying incident occurred on Monday, October 23, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. in Kyabutaika, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District.

ASP Twiineamazima Sam PRO, Savannah Region said, “preliminary information reveals that on October 23, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., a 27-year-old woman, Namuwonge Justine, and residing in Kyabutaika, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District, who is also the biological mother of the victims, allegedly lit a charcoal stove and inflicted burns on her children’s hands. She accused them of stealing food (beans) and thereafter, intentionally kept them at home without seeking medical attention.”

He added that upon receiving information about this distressing incident from Kwagala Resty, a 25-year-old teacher and resident of Namunsaala zone in Kakooge Town Council, Nakasongola District, the police responded to the scene, documented it and registered a case of torture. Statements were recorded from relevant witnesses and ensured the victims were admitted to Kakooge Health Center III. The suspect, Namuwonge Justine is arrested and currently in detention at Kakooge Police Station.

However, Police strongly condemn this horrific act of torture. “Parents are entrusted with the sacred roles of protector and provider of safety for their children. Such acts of violence against the most vulnerable in our society are unacceptable. The safety and well-being of our children must always be our utmost priority.”