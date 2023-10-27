PRAU unveils EAPRW2023 Summit to advance PR excellence and East African Unity

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), in partnership with esteemed industry collaborators, has announced the launch of the eagerly awaited East Africa Public Relations Week (EAPRW2023) Summit. The announcement was made during a press conference hosted by the Nation Media Group, heralding a monumental gathering of over 300 seasoned professionals from across the African continent.

Set to take place at the scenic Jinja Nile Resort, the EAPRW2023 Summit will serve as an influential platform for dynamic discourse surrounding the most pressing issues shaping the global and regional PR landscape. With an agenda that spans a diverse array of topics, including AI, East African integration, content creation, crisis management, sustainability, and digitalization, the event promises to foster an environment of knowledge exchange and progressive thought leadership.

The guest of honour is slated to be Vice President of Uganda Hon. Jessica Alup and Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, EAC Minister will give the keynote address. The conference will also be graced by Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT and National Guidance for Uganda, Hon. Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy for Kenya and Hon. Nape Moses Nnauye, the Minister of ICT from Tanzania.

During a press briefing, Ms. Tina Wamala, President of PRAU, emphasized the significance of addressing the industry’s emerging challenges.

She stated, “The summit will provide an unprecedented opportunity for ministers and industry leaders to recognize the pivotal role of PR in supporting the integration of the East African Community. Our theme, ‘Advancing PR Excellence for East African Unity’ underscores our

commitment to leveraging the power of communication to bolster the EAC's cohesive development." Anticipated attendees from countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, and other nations will foster an environment of rich cross-cultural collaboration and mutual knowledge sharing.

The week-long summit will culminate in the highly anticipated PRAU Excellence Awards, where outstanding contributions to the field of PR will be recognized and celebrated.

Ms. Wamala concluded by stating, “We eagerly await the participation of industry peers at this esteemed event. Let us harness this unique opportunity to garner fresh insights, cultivate inspiration, and fortify our shared commitment to elevating the standards of our vibrant profession. Together, we can collectively shape the future of PR within the region and beyond.”

Expected Outcomes of the EAPRW2023 Summit include empowering attendees with invaluable insights and skills for professional growth, fostering stronger networks and relationships among PR professionals across the East African region, exploring cutting-edge PR trends and their applicability within the regional context, reinforcing a steadfast commitment to upholding ethical PR practices in the face of modern information challenges, cultivating a heightened awareness of the critical role played by PR in advancing East African unity, and honoring exceptional PR achievements through the esteemed PRAU Excellence Awards.

The partners of the conference include Uganda Communications Commission, Bank of Uganda, Deposit Protection Fund Uganda, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Stanbic Bank Uganda, Nile Breweries, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Red Cross Society, Nation Media Group and Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority.



