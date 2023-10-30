Late Dr Aggrey Kiyingi’s body arrives in Uganda, will laid to rest at Namulonge

The body of Australia-based Ugandan cardiologist Dr Aggrey Kiyingi has been flown into the country. Dr. Kiyingi died on September 30, 2023 in Sydney Austria.

The return of his body has been confirmed by his wife Kiyingi Galiemaya. “Glory be to the almighty God who has made it possible for me to return Dr Kiyingi’s body back home as he wished,” she said.

The deceased will be laid to rest tomorrow at his ancestral home in Seeta- Busukuma, Namulonge.

Dr. Kiyingi graduated from Makerere University, obtaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

In 1989, he ascended to the role of consultant cardiologist, later expanding his expertise to encompass tropical medicine. Dr. Kiyingi further honed his skills in general adult cardiology and echocardiography. His clinical interests spanned preventative cardiology, echocardiography, hypertension, and general medicine.

Around the early 2000s, Dr. Kiyingi gained prominence for his benevolent gestures, generously contributing to churches and NGOs in Kampala upon his return from Australia, where he was based.

Alongside his wife, the late Robihan Kiyingi, he presided over Dehezi International, a notable computer firm and internet service provider headquartered in Kampala.

The company gained renown for its subsidized computer offerings to schools and organizations. Notably, Dehezi’s association with Mengo-based CBS FM solidified its reputation, as the company facilitated the creation of the radio’s online platform, enabling Ugandans abroad to tune in.

Kiyingi’s public image underwent a dramatic shift when he was accused of orchestrating the tragic murder of his wife, Robinah Kiyingi, a distinguished Kampala lawyer.

This grievous event transpired shortly before a pivotal ruling in their divorce case at the Mengo Chief Magistrate Court, wherein Dr. Kiyingi had accused his wife of adultery. Although initially arrested and charged, he was eventually released on bail, ultimately being acquitted of the allegations.

Years later, circa 2015, he faced further accusations, this time of masterminding the murders of Muslim clerics in Uganda, alongside purportedly funding ADF activities. Nakawa Magistrates Court summoned Dr. Kiyingi to address charges of terrorism and murder.

An arrest warrant was later issued, with authorities threatening extradition from Australia to face a battery of severe charges, including murder, terrorism, crimes against humanity, and attempted murder. The state contended that Dr. Kiyingi had provided training, recruitment, and logistical support to rebels seeking to overthrow the Ugandan government.

In 2015, Dr. Kiyingi boldly announced intentions to return to Uganda, vying to challenge President Museveni in the 2016 general election. Despite being wanted for treason at the time, he expressed a staunch determination to expose what he deemed as President Museveni’s unscrupulous political tactics. Dr. Kiyingi firmly believed that the charges against him were contrived in fear of his potential challenge to Museveni’s political reign.