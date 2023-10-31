Kasana School inferno: Kiruddu hospital confirms the death of more students

The death toll in Kasana Junior School inferno has risen to seven, Eagle Online has learnt. The revelation was made by Dr. Rose Alenyo, a Surgeon at Kiruddu hospital.

Dr. Alenyo a said the victims were critically injured with some succumbing on arrival and others during the night.

On Monday, two pupils were confirmed dead after a fire gutted the boy’s dormitory. The five new casualties succumbed to fire wounds at Kiruddu Referral Hospital, where they had been rushed for treatment.

According to the Masaka deputy regional police commander, Jamada Wandera, they are still investigating this grim incident to establish the cause of the fire.

“We instituted investigations into the cause of this fire and we are continuing to pray that we get to the root cause of the inferno,” he said.