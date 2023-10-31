Namboole Stadium takes shape as UPDF Engineers Brigade upbeat about its completion

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Engineers Brigade which is tasked with the renovation works of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole is upbeat towards completing and delivering the project on time and at the availed cost.

According to Lt Col Eng Peter Seku Kidemuka, the project engineer, the phased renovation works that started in February 2022 currently stand at 72% and are to be completed by 30th November 2023 and working tirelessly to see that the project is delivered. He said that works were undertaken in three phases.

“Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will be a smart stadium where fans will be able to book tickets and seats through online platforms at their comfort. He added that upon completion the stadium will be able to host both football and rugby matches of international standards,” Eng. Kidemuka revealed.