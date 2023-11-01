Gov’t, Russian firm launch Intelligent Transport Monitoring System

The ministry of works and Transport and the Russian firm Joint Stock Company Global Security have Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project that will see Ugandan vehicles reregistered and fitted with Electronic Number Plates.

The project is aimed at enhancing crime management through detection, tracking, identification and recognition of all vehicles and motorcycles operating in the Country and improved revenue collection, traffic management and reducing or eliminating duplicate registrations of vehicles or motorcycles as the case has been of late.

In July 2021, the Government signed a 10-year contract with the firm to provide digital vehicle trackers for motor vehicles and motorcycles in a bid to curb insecurity.

The proposal was first introduced by President Museveni in his 10-point security measure in the wake of gun violence in the country that saw several Ugandans killed by criminals moving by motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The ITMS project will be implemented in a phased manner and will be managed by Joint Stock Company Global Security for 10 years, before it is handed over to the government.

Speaking at the launch, the transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala the Project will deter theft of motor vehicles & vehicle related criminality thru enhanced traceability, tracking and real-time feedback from the Police Command Center.

He said the project will also discourage reckless driving due to monitoring through the CCTV Camera network enhancing enforcement.

“New vehicle and motorcycle owners will pay shs714,000 for the digital number plates while already registered road users will be required to pay shs150,000 and shs50,000 for vehicles and motorcycles,” the minister said.

A cross section of vehicles belonging to the Office of The President, Police and ministry of works has been selected to launch the ITMS Project however full rollout of the exercise is expected to commence on 1st February 2024.