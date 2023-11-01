Promotions demand extra accountability to the country and UPDF – Gen Wilson Mbadi

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has challenged the newly promoted Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Generals and Officers that promotions come with extra demand of accountability to the country and the institution of the UPDF.

“You must prepare yourselves and also remember that the ranks denote seniority, authority and responsibility according to the chain of command,” said Gen Mbadi.

He made the remarks as he presided over the decoration ceremony of newly promoted Generals and senior Officers that was held today at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Joint Headquarters, Mbuya. This follows their promotions by the President and Commander-in-Chief on the 3rd of October, 2023.

Gen Mbadi reminded them that the new ranks represent a great military service which they have exhibited through discipline, loyalty, integrity, selfless service, personal courage and patriotism and urged them to remain healthy and fit.

The Chief of Defence Forces urged them to always remember the UPDF’s pro-people code of conduct and to avoid injurious tendencies to the UPDF that undermine its cohesion and effectiveness.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and support of the spouses and their families extended to the officers.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated Generals and Senior Officers, the Commandant Uganda Military Academy – Kabamba, Brig Gen Wycliffe Keita extended gratitude to the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief and the CDF’s stewardship of the UPDF. “Your direction, personal example, can’t and consistent guidance have significantly helped us to grow professionally and consolidated our collective strength both individually and collectively as an institution,” said Brig Gen Keita.

He added, “Your confidence in our abilities means a great deal to all of us. We look forward to the new challenges and opportunities the new ranks provide.”

Those decorated today included: Brig Gen Jimmy N Musoke, Brig Gen John Patrick Otongo, Brig Gen James Muhwezi, Brig Gen Richard Rubongoya, Brig Gen Wycliffe R Keita and seventeen Colonels.