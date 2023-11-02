Vitol’s costly oil dealings exposed, showing company not clean and how a one Abu M is $10m richer

The Government of Uganda through Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) have entered into a partnership with Vitol, the largest independent energy trader in the world to buy and supply oil products to importing companies.

However, this website understands that Vitol’s energy dealings are expensive and exploitative. For instance, In Tanzania, Vitol imported with a cartel and inflated delivered premiums versus neighbouring markets. “This cost retailers millions in lost earnings. This can be shown in the analysis when compared with the Kenya OTS imports.”

In Bangladesh, during the gas crisis and high gas prices, Vital flaked on government supply,

pocketing over $1 billion. Bangladesh was forced to find alternative supply to ensure 160 million people had power, but it cost the government billions of dollars.

It should be remembered that US Department of Justice fined Vitol $164 million for bribery in Equador and Mexico. This was reported by Reuters and Bloomberg.

Further US fined Vitol for market price manipulation on fuel imports for California (Bloomberg). Vitol exploited UK households of over $500 million on power prices (UK media).

Vitol exploitation of petroleum markets: – Case of Tanzania

Kenya and Tanzania Gasoil import economics should be very similar, within $10/Mt apart from each other. This is because; both are tendered in advance and get; 45 days ahead of delivery dates; both allow for LR2 vessel economics and are of similar volumes; both have similar port costs, drafts and jetty constraints; bemurrage is paid separately to the premium; both price off the same Mean of Platts Arab Gulf pricing quote; both price off the same month average systems.

Basis the fact that landed economic premiums should be similar, during 2022 and 2023, one can see the same market participants, including Vitol, each month offering at premiums much higher than Kenya.

As an example of one of the trader’s taking part, one can see on average the tender premiums have been USD70.22 / Mt higher than Kenya with October 2022 deliveries being $108.86/Mt than the Kenya delivery.

This should translate to an equivalent profit per vessel of $7 million for Vitol. Basis these same assumptions, during these 6 months, Vitol will have made over $40 million profit from the Tanzania tender.

If the monthly volume had been 330kt per month, like Uganda, the participants in Tanzania, will have made $23.1 million per month, so per year over $0.25 billion in profit taken from Ugandan retailers.

Vitol enters Ugandan market

How did Vitol enter the Ugandan market? Eagle Online has learnt through insider sources how this suspicious flue dealing company penetrated the Ugandan market through the back doors.

Source reveal that through a businessman named Abu M who is known to have links with the ‘big boys’ in Kampala brought this company to the attention of two powerful lawyers who are linked to the powers that be with a view of entering into a joint business venture to deal in energy products.

The said Abu M isn’t strange to such dealings as he has previously supplied crafty equipment to one of the spying agencies that he duped the authorities to have been bought expensively only to realize it was outdated. He has also previously had issues with ‘partners’ of a defunct telecom company that ended being sold.

Sources say this very Abu M was paid $10 million as part of the lobbying fees to the ‘big boys’ to have the deal sealed.

This is part 1 of the series Eagle Online will bring you on Vitol dealings and how it entered the Ugandan Market