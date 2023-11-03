Police investigates suspected criminals possessing machetes in Ntinda

Kampala Metropolitan Police is actively investigating a recent incident involving suspected criminal activity in Sempagala Zone, Ntinda, Kampala. On the evening of October 31, 2023, at approximately 22:30 hours, Sergeant Isabirye Joshua and his patrol team conducted routine patrols around a local school in the area, where they encountered three individuals on a motorcycle with registration number UFX 639Y.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said that upon spotting the police officers, the individuals attempted to evade the authorities and fled the scene, colliding with the police motorcycles and causing injuries to the riders and their crew. The pursuit continued until the suspects crashed near Abed Bwanika’s church, resulting in their capture and the discovery of critical information.

During the incident, the rider of the motorcycle managed to escape the scene, abandoning his two injured colleagues, who were later identified as Onganyi Sukura, 19 years old, residing in Kamwokya, and Kamira Derick, 23 years old, and residing in Kiyembe Makindye.

A search of Kamira Derick revealed his possession of a sharp and potentially deadly weapon, a new panga, which raised concerns about their criminal intentions in the area.

Owoyesigyire revealed that in response to these developments, a case has been initiated for investigation regarding the possession of a deadly weapon against the two suspects. The injured suspects have been provided with medical attention at China Hospital Naguru and are under police guard.

Additionally, the motorcycle with registration number UFX 639Y and the panga have been secured as evidence.

“The police are actively working to apprehend the third individual involved in the incident who is currently on the run. Further investigations will include searches of the suspects’ residential homes and an effort to establish their criminal intentions within the area,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added, “The Kampala Metropolitan Police emphasizes the importance of thorough investigations and prosecution in the courts of law for individuals involved in criminal activities, particularly those who possess dangerous weapons. These measures aim to minimize such incidents in our work areas.”

“The Kampala Metropolitan Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community. We will continue our inquiries into this incident and keep the public informed of any developments,” he noted.