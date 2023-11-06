Court remands four suspects implicated in the killing of Joan Kagezi



Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded four suspects implicated in the gruesome killing of the former Principal State Attorney Joan Kagezi.



The four suspects include; Kibuuka John, a convict at Kigo prison; Musajjage John prisoner at Kigo prison; Nasur Abdullah convict at Kitalya prison and Kiseeka Daniel.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza the four suspects were charged with two counts of murder of Joan Kagezi and terrorism and subsequently remanded until November 20, 2023, for mention of their case.

At her death, Kagezi was a Senior Assistant DPP and Head of the International Crimes Department in the DPP office.

Kagezi was gunned down on March 30, 2015, when she stopped at a roadside stand to buy fresh vegetables in Kiwaatule. She was reportedly heading to her home in Najjera.

In the pick-up with her were three of her four children, two girls and one boy. One of the girls left the vehicle to pick up the products while the rest of the family stayed in the vehicle.

While the girl was walking back to the car, a man approached the truck. He knocked on the driver’s window which was closed, appearing to be making an inquiry. When Kagezi opened the window, the man shot her twice in the neck at close range jumped on the back of a waiting motorcycle (boda boda), and sped off. She was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Prominent cases she handled

The prosecution of Ugandan-born Australian cardiologist, the late Aggrey Kiyingi for the assassination of his wife, lawyer Robinah Kasirye Kiyingi. She was gunned down in July 2005 outside the gate of the family mansion in Buziga, Kampala. The state lost that case.

The trial and conviction of former Arua Municipality, Akbar Hussein Godi, whose wife was killed on 4 December 2008in Mukono District. In February 2011, Godi was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of murdering Rehema Caesar Godi, who was 19 years old at the time of her death.

The prosecution and conviction of Kampala businessman Thomas Nkulungira, also known as “Tonku”, whose girlfriend was killed between 21 and 30 December 2010. Her body was dumped in the septic tank at Nkulungira’s house in Muyenga, Kampala. On 13 August 2011, Tonku was sentenced to death.

The prosecution of Thomas Kwoyelo, a warlord in the Lord’s Resistance Army, on charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, and human mutilation and torture. The trial was terminated when Uganda’s Constitutional Court granted Kwoyelo amnesty. On appeal, however, the Supreme Court of Uganda reversed that decision on 8 April 2015 and ordered his retrial.

The 13 individuals accused of participating in the July 2010 Kampala attacks, which occurred during the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final match led to the death of at least 79 people.