Bodies of foreign tourists killed in Kasese handed over to UK team of Experts

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson on Monday informed the public that the bodies of the two foreign tourists, who were killed in Queen Elizabeth National Park- Kasese, were handed over to the team of forensic and investigative experts from the United Kingdom-UK, on 1.11.2023, and repatriated to the UK.

The killed tourists were David Jim Barlow, 50, a British citizen, and Emmaretia Celia Geyer, 51, a South African citizen.

The couple was in Uganda for their honeymoon when they were attacked and murdered during a game drive in the park along with their driver Eric Alyai. Alyai has already been buried in Kaberamaido District.

Enanga told the press that the two bodies were being kept at Mulago Hospital National Referral Hospital mortuary.

“All this while, we have been working with the forensic and investigative experts from the UK, and up to November 1, we managed to hand over the two bodies of the deceased tourists which were repatriated to the UK for further management,” he said.

Enanga revealed that all the necessary legal procedures and findings in Uganda, including the lines of investigation and event timelines cross-referenced with GPS data, phone records, and other recordings, were shared with their counterparts in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, he said, a comprehensive postmortem report was provided to the UK team.

Enanga expressed empathy for the families and loved ones affected by this distressing situation and highlighted the importance of efficiently collaborating and disclosing their discoveries with the UK team.

He assured both Ugandans and visitors that significant security enhancements have been implemented at all tourist sites in the country following this tragic incident.

Enanga commended the UPDF marine and CMI for their continued efforts in pursuing the remaining elements of the ADF group responsible for the attacks on foreign tourists, students at Lubiriha, and the businesspeople killed along Kasese Highway.

The police assured the public that the truth behind these attacks will be uncovered, and the perpetrators will be held accountable.

President Yoweri Museveni last weekend Museveni also expressed appreciation for the security agencies’ successful arrest of one of the tourists’ killers, identified as Njovu, who served as the group’s commander.