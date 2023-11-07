21.7 C
FUFA vice president Mugoya is dead

RIP Mugoya.

The second vice president of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Darius Mugoye has passed on.  His death was confirmed by the FUFA

Mugoye died at Mengo hospital where he was admitted over unrevealed health conditions.

Mugoye was so instrumental as East Africa won the AFCON 2027 hosting bid, having been on an eight-man committee to oversee the Pamoja bid.

He served as the proprietor of the lower Division side, St. Mary’s New Hope FC which competes in a lower division and is affiliated with St. Mary’s SS in Nabweru where he was the Director.

The untimely passing of Darius Mugoye marks a significant loss for the FUFA community and beyond. His commitment and passion for the development of football in Uganda will be remembered and cherished.

