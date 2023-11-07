Makerere University set to host 2nd Annual Nsibirwa Public Lecture

Makerere University will on Thursday November 9, 2023 host the second Annual Nsibirwa Public Lecture in remembrance of the late Owekitibwa Martin Luther Nsibiriwa.

This year’s public lecture will not only honor his legacy but also enhance the understanding of cultural institutions in Uganda and their role in shaping the nation’s identity.

The event will be held at Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility Auditorium, from 2:00 – 5:00pm under the theme, “Situating the Role and Relevance of Cultural Institutions in Modern Uganda”.

The lecture also seeks to assess challenges and opportunities for cultural institutions in modern Uganda but also provide insights and recommendations for supporting and engaging with these institutions.

The lecture will further seek to facilitate Makerere University’s unique agenda to be a research-led University in the next 100 years as we effectively contribute to the production of knowledge.

This year’s lecture will be delivered by Owekitibwa Apollo Nelson Makubuya, a distinguished alumnus of Makerere University, respected Uganda Corporate lawyer, and the Senior Palace Advisor to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Makubuya has also served in many senior capacities in the Kingdom of Buganda including as Deputy Katikkiro, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

In this year’s public lecture, he will dive into a critical and timely exploration of the significance of cultural institutions in the rapidly evolving socio-cultural landscape of Uganda.

Owekitibwa Martin Luther Nsibirwa is a celebrated patron and forefather of Makerere University.

In 1945, Martin Luther Nsibirwa defied the odds and public protests to provide the land where Makerere University stands today. This decision cost him his life.

By virtue of this great and noble act, Makerere College was able to expand and gain University Status in 1970 becoming the premier University of East Africa.

Owek. Nsibirwa’s selfless gestures didn’t stop at giving Makerere College land for expansion, he also gave part of his own land in Mulago to the University for the construction of a dormitory for the School of Nursing. His gestures portrayed his belief in education.

In the bid to recognize and honour Martin Luther Nsibirwa’s extensive contribution to Makerere’s existence, the Northcote Hall was renamed Nsibirwa Hall in 1977 and in 2022, as the University celebrated 100 years, the Annual Nsibirwa Public Lecture.

Makerere University is honored to partner with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Uganda, and the Dfcu bank to host the 2023 Nsibirwa Annual Public Lecture.