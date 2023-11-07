US issues terror alerts against Uganda

The US governments has issued terror alerts for all its citizens intending to travel to Uganda.

The terror alerts follow the gruesome killing of the two tourists along with their tour guide.

The honeymooners, David Barlow, a UK national, and his wife Celia Geyer, a South African, together with their tour guide Eric Aryayi

died when unknown assailants set ablaze their tour vehicle along a road by Queen Elizabeth National Park

“Due to increased terrorist activities, the US Embassy in Kampala recommends that individuals exercise an elevated degree of caution and reconsider attendance at upcoming large public gatherings, such as large-scale worship services and music and cultural festivals in Kampala and Jinja. Additionally, be mindful when visiting locations where people tend to gather such as hotels, malls, and marketplaces,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

Last week, president Yoweri Museveni said the killers of the tourists and their Ugandan driver, by the name of Njovu, has been arrested while injured. Three other terrorists have been killed from that group of 10 People who killed the Lhubiriha children, burnt the truck of onions and tried to attack the parked trucks on the Congo- Kasindi side.

“The Njovu group was attacked by the UPDF marine boat on Lake Edward however, they did not fully utilize their success after attacking the boat of terrorists,” Museveni said.