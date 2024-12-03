CFAO mobility unveils Yamaha FZN250 street bike  

CFAO Mobility has unveiled the Yamaha FZN250 street bike in Kampala built with a 249cc air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine and designed for young professionals, students and city dwellers.

David Mudangi, Yamaha by CFAO Brand Manager said that the Yamaha FZN250 is a lifestyle choice for riders who value power, efficiency and style.

He added, “With its smooth yet thrilling ride, perfect for beginners and those transitioning to performance bikes, this bike is perfect for navigating city streets and beyond.”

The Yamaha FZN250 features a sleek, modern design, entry-level accessibility, versatile performance, and durability.

“We are happy to empower Ugandan riders with a bike that combines exceptional performance with affordability and ease of use,” Mr. Mudangi added.

Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager, CFAO Mobility said, “The Yamaha FZN250 is yours at an unbeatable promotional price of Shs16 million for the first three months! Plus, enjoy the convenience of flexible asset financing options through top banks, allowing you to ride with affordable installment payments.”

CFAO Mobility is offering a special introductory price of Shs16 million for the first three months.

The company has also announced a one-year warranty or 6,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, and access to its vast after-sales network across Uganda.

As Uganda’s urban centers continue to grow, the Yamaha FZN250 is set to become a trusted ally for commuters seeking a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, style, and adventure.

Available now at CFAO Mobility Yamaha showroom on First Street, Kampala Industrial Area, and across Uganda in Namanve, Mbale, Gulu, Arua, Buliisa, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.

CFAO Mobility is part of the CFAO Group, a leading international company with operations in 46 African countries.