Four dead, seven injured after Nakayima tree branch collapses during rituals

A tragic incident at the collapsed Nakayima tree branch on Booma Hill in Mubende Municipality has left four dead and several critically injured.

The tree, a significant cultural landmark in Buganda, is a gathering point for traditional ceremonies and thanksgiving rituals.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m during preparations for an annual end-of-year celebration attended by over 200 people. A large branch suddenly broke off, killing three on the spot and injuring seven others.

A fourth victim succumbed to injuries at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, according to police reports.

The deceased have been identified as: Anet Nakabuye, 45, a businesswoman from Masaka, Evelyn Twebaze, 39, from Bukomansimbi and One unidentified victim.

Mubende Deputy RDC, Abubaker Birungi, announced a temporary closure of the site.

“In Buganda, all activities must halt after a death. Therefore, tomorrow’s feast is canceled,” Birungi said, urging local leaders to secure the victims’ belongings left at the scene.

Locals suspect the accident might be tied to a breach of the tree’s spiritual customs.

James Wabuli, a tour guide at the site, revealed that rituals had been conducted earlier.

“Attendees started arriving last night, with the main event set for December 5. Many slept under the tree, but around 5 a.m, a branch fell, causing this tragedy,” Wabuli explained.

Wamala Region Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala confirmed a death inquiry file has been opened, with initial findings pointing to a dry branch as the cause.

The injured include: Rose Namatovu, 48, from Gomba, Victoria Nalubiri, 13, a pupil from Mubende, Teddy Nanono, 37, from Mubende, Mariah Nabukeera, 46, from Masaka, Josephine Namatovu, 35, from Sembabule, Caroline Natukunda, 35, from Kampala and Ronald Kimbugwe Reagan, 13, a pupil from Sembabule

All injured were taken to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were transported for postmortem examinations.