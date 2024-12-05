Museveni hails late Simon Peter Aleper’s contributions to Karamoja 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid tribute to the late Simon Peter Aleper, the former National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairman for Karamoja and acknowledged his pivotal role in transforming the region.

While en route to Kotido on Wednesday morning, Museveni made a stop at Aleper’s home in Napak District to honor his memory. Aleper tragically lost his life in a car accident in July this year leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to Karamoja.

“Honourable Aleper’s dedicated efforts have significantly elevated the Karamoja region to a critical level of development,” Museveni remarked.

Museveni noted, “With the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM), the establishment of skilling hubs, and ongoing industrialization, his life served as a beacon of inspiration for young people in Karamoja as he utilized government programs in education to lift himself out of poverty.”

Aleper’s commitment to the development of Karamoja was unwavering. His efforts in mobilizing communities and advocating for government programs contributed to notable improvements in education, economic empowerment and infrastructure within the region.

“Hon. Aleper dedicated valuable years to mobilizing efforts for the transformation of his region. Karamoja is now on the path to becoming a powerhouse,” Museveni added.

Aleper was instrumental in promoting the Parish Development Model, a government initiative aimed at improving household incomes, reducing poverty and fostering self-sustainability. His leadership also played a key role in establishing skilling hubs that provided vocational training to the youth, equipping them with skills to secure employment and improve their livelihoods.

Aleper’s legacy continues to inspire the people of Karamoja. His work laid a foundation for ongoing development, with many in the region now benefiting from the programs he championed.

As the Karamoja region advances toward becoming a hub of industrialization and economic growth, Aleper’s contributions will remain a guiding force.

Musevni is currently in Karamoja region carrying out Zonal PDM assessment tours as he emphasizes people to adopt commercial agriculture, industrialization and other sectors of the economy to uplift themselves from poverty and create wealth.

Museveni’s message is based on four key sectors for wealth creation as commercial agriculture for food security and income generation, manufacturing/industries (both large- and small-scale), services such as education, healthcare, and hospitality, and the growing field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).