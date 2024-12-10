Besigye’s lawyer goes missing after abduction

Retired Major Ronald Iduli, a defense lawyer of the former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye, is missing, Eagle Online can reliably report.

The retired soldier was abducted from his home earlier at 4:00 am by unknown gunmen ahead of Besigye’s trial at the General Court Martial.

His abduction come barely a day after the Uganda Law Council declined to grant Martha Karua, Kenyan lawyer and opposition politician, a temporary practicing license to represent former presidential candidate Besigye in court.

His abduction was condemned by the Uganda Law Society and other human rights bodies.

“The Uganda Law Society (ULS) strongly condemns the abduction of Retired Major Ronald Iduli, a prominent lawyer and member of our Society. Ronald was representing Dr. Kizza Besigye, a renowned opposition leader, and Hajji Obed Kamulegeya, who are scheduled to appear this morning before the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala City,” Isaac Ssemakadde, the president of Uganda Law Society, said.

He said the brazen invasion of Ronald’s home in Bulenga, Wakiso district, at 4:00 am today, is a blatant attempt to intimidate and silence our member and, by extension, the entire legal profession.

“We demand that the authorities take immediate action to ensure Ronald’s safe release and to bring the perpetrators to justice. We call upon the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the UPDF authorities, in particular, to investigate this matter thoroughly and provide us with a detailed report,” he said.

He said the society will not stand idly by while their colleagues are harassed and intimidated. We will fight for our rights, and we will fight for justice.

Dr. Besigye and Hajj Obedi Kamulegeya are facing multiple charges, including possession of firearms at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, and allegedly holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the intent to undermine the security of the Ugandan army.

The two suspects were reportedly kidnapped last month while in Nairobi, Kenya, where they had attended a book launch event hosted by Kenyan opposition politician and lawyer Martha Karua. Karua is currently in Uganda, leading a team of 50 lawyers who are defending Dr. Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya.