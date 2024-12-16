RAK Engineering Limited launches head offices, pledges more subsidiaries to employ Ugandans

In a groundbreaking event, RAK Engineering Limited launched Head Offices in Kawempe and pledged to open more subsidiaries across to employ more Ugandans.



In the same event, RAK Engineering Limited was celebrating fourteen (14) years of excellent operation, dedicated service, and innovation in the engineering and infrastructure sectors.

Since its establishment in 2010, the company has grown to become one of Uganda’s most trusted providers of engineering solutions, delivering transformative projects that contribute to the nation’s development.



RAK Engineering Ltd specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions in telecommunications engineering, power line construction, road and building infrastructure, and project management. From its humble beginnings, the company has consistently evolved, expanding its portfolio to serve various industries, including telecommunications, construction, IT, and utilities. The company’s mission to deliver exceptional, quality-driven services has been the foundation of its success. Over the past 14 years, RAK Engineering has upheld its vision to be the leading provider of professional engineering solutions in the region, with sustainability and innovation at the core of its operations.



The Managing Director, Kamuhanda Rogers described the launch of the new offices as a milestone in achieving the targeted goals and objectives for the 14 years of operation and delivering high quality work.



“This is a great achievement to see a small company RAK grow this big in just 14 years. This office in Kawempe will be the head office and more subsidiaries will be built. However, we have many warehouses for quick services to our clients.



He said that RAK has so far employed over 100 Ugandan workers both on permanent and temporary contracts, noting that these workers have to be fully qualified and meet the standards of engineering to produce quality work.

“We have over 100 Ugandans workers both on permanent and temporary contracts. Most of the temporary workers are recruited depending on the area of the company’s operation. This has enabled many Ugandans to acquire jobs in different areas of the country.



RAK Engineering Limited has solely been focusing on telecommunications engineering; however it has opened more interests in civil construction, electricity installation and oil and gas sector.

Kamuhanda noted that the company has been able to take interns’ interest in engineering and have graduated and fully been employed.

Kamuhanda’s father, Naris Ruhindi Zirahagye, former civil servant applauded the son for the achievements the company has so far witnessed and urged him to improve for better heights.

Ruhindi urged Kamuhanda to be cautious citing that the civil engineering field is a terrible sector and requires pure production of works and trustworthy.



“I joined the Ministry of Works as an assistant worker and later became a Principal Support Officer. Therefore I know all the areas in the field of engineering and working hard there will make you stronger and earn a better reputation,” Ruhindi said.



He urged the youths working in the company to be committed to the work they do. He reminded them that education is not easy and once given a chance, utilize it to achieve their dreams.

Gerald Isabirye, a great friend to Kamuhanda, appreciated him for his visionary works in the engineering sector and bringing great influence in the city.



“You have exceeded your expectations. We all have to admit that growth is the driving force to serving a bigger population. RAK Engineering Limited is set to attract many clients in years to come now that it has situated the Head Offices in Kampala, a business center,” Isabirye said.

He added that the launch of these offices is a step forward for the steady movement of the company and this will house more ideas and objectives of the company.

“These offices are more than bricks and water where dreams meet reality. Focus on the future in order to navigate achievements,” he urged.

Isabirye also advised the Ugandan local companies to learn from RAK Engineering Limited to do high quality works in order to thrive in this competitive market full of international companies.

He further cautioned the workers to maintain their discipline within the company and express their skills to become highly recognized engineers.

RAK Engineering Ltd has successfully delivered numerous high-impact projects for some of Uganda’s leading organizations. These include infrastructure support for telecommunications expansion with MTN Uganda, key construction collaborations with Roko Construction, telecommunications engineering solutions for ZTE, and network and infrastructure enhancement for Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC). The company has also partnered with Mota-Engil to execute large-scale infrastructure projects and supported the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in water and sewerage system development. These partnerships demonstrate RAK Engineering's ability to meet the demands of high-profile clients while maintaining excellence in service delivery.

RAK Engineering Ltd plays a pivotal role in Uganda’s socio-economic development and is committed to aligning its operations with the National Development Plan (NDP IV). By focusing on infrastructure development, telecommunications, and sustainable practices, the company supports key national priorities, including enhancing connectivity through reliable telecommunications infrastructure, strengthening utility infrastructure to improve access to water, electricity, and essential services, and contributing to industrialization and urbanization goals by executing high-quality construction projects, employment of local talent. Furthermore, the company promotes sustainability through green practices and energy-efficient solutions. By directly contributing to Uganda’s economic growth and the attainment of NDP IV goals, RAK Engineering Ltd continues to demonstrate its commitment to the development of resilient infrastructure that underpins the country’s transformation.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Rogers Kamuhanda, through his skills and competence, RAK Engineering Ltd has remained committed to quality, operational excellence, and client satisfaction. Rogers Kamuhanda’s strategic vision and hands-on approach have been instrumental in positioning the company as a reliable partner in the sector.

RAK Engineering Ltd integrates sustainability into all aspects of its operations. By adopting green practices, implementing energy-efficient solutions, and prioritizing workplace safety, the company continues to align itself with global and national sustainability goals.

As RAK Engineering Ltd celebrates this 14-year milestone, it remains focused on the future.

With plans to further diversify its services and expand into new sectors, the company is well-positioned to continue shaping Uganda’s infrastructure landscape and contribute to the development and achievement of NDP IV priorities.