Three arrested over gov’t drugs found in private clinic in Gulu

Police have uncovered illegal use of government drugs at a private medical facility in Gulu District following a whistleblower tip-off.

The Uganda Police Force raided St. Mary’s Medical Centre and discovered government-issued drugs, an official computer, and medical register books being used at the private clinic.

The raid resulted in the arrest of Okello Simon, Clinical Officer, Ayot Shalome Proscovia, Administrator and Dr. Opwonya David, Facility Owner, who is currently employed at Anaka Government Hospital.

Authorities emphasized that misuse of government resources is a severe crime, urging the public to report any suspicious activities.

The Uganda Police Force has reiterated its commitment to curbing corruption and protecting public resources, warning that those found guilty will face legal consequences.