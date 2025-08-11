Housing Finance Bank treasury boss fired in Shs6b forex scandal

Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has been rocked by a high-stakes foreign exchange scandal that has cost the institution Shs6 billion, triggered regulatory scrutiny, and led to the disgraceful dismissal of its Treasury Manager, Robert J. Nyamungani.

The revelations follow a tense crisis meeting held last week under pressure from the Bank of Uganda, where HFB’s top executives voted overwhelmingly to sack Nyamungani after internal investigations exposed a pattern of unauthorized and high-risk currency trades.

“He was caught trading in currencies we don’t officially deal in, Indian Rupees, Tanzanian Shillings, and doing it without hedging or proper accounting,” a source within the bank revealed.

Three major transactions alone caused the Shs6 billion loss.

Investigators say Nyamungani bypassed treasury controls, laundering the transactions through HFB’s foreign exchange systems in collaboration with three little-known firms—Zigoy, Deritage Index, and Zenken Ltd. None of the trades were reflected on the bank’s balance sheet for the period, effectively concealing the loss from standard reporting channels.

The Bank of Uganda, which has repeatedly warned HFB about tightening its internal controls, is understood to have played a behind-the-scenes role in demanding accountability in the case.

Inside the meeting room, tensions ran high. While a few executives argued that Nyamungani should be allowed to resign quietly to “save his career,” the majority rejected the proposal, voting instead for outright dismissal.

“Forgiving him would send the wrong message and open the floodgates for more fraud,” one senior official told Eagle Online reporter.

Some members even pushed for referring the matter to police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to press criminal charges—a move that could have seen the 30-something-year-old manager face jail time. That option was dropped after concerns were raised about “his young family” and the potential impact on his future.

The scandal is a fresh blow to HFB’s credibility at a time when Uganda’s banking sector is under mounting pressure to restore public trust amid rising reports of internal fraud and compliance breaches.

Housing Finance Bank has not yet issued a formal public statement, and it remains unclear whether the Bank of Uganda will take further enforcement action.