Police hunt for woman who jumped bond after arrest over LGBTQ+ conduct in Kampala

Police are hunting for a 26-year-old woman identified as Uwingeneye Aline whose whereabouts remain unknown after she allegedly jumped police bond following her arrest over homosexuality.

According to information obtained by this publication Aline was arrested earlier this year together with another woman only identified as Donamu and detained at Industrial Area Police Station on allegations of engaging in acts related to homosexuality.

Sources say the arrest followed an incident that allegedly occurred on December 31, 2024 when the two were reportedly captured on CCTV cameras at a workplace in Kampala showing affection moments before the New Year.

The footage is said to have been accessed by management and later triggered internal alarm eventually reaching authorities.

After her arrest Aline was reportedly released on police bond pending further investigations, however police say she failed to report back as required.

Her disappearance prompted security agencies to launch a manhunt with officers reportedly visiting her known residence only to find she had already fled.

Police sources indicate that her current whereabouts remain unknown. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the suspect first fled Kampala and briefly sought refuge in western Uganda before going off the radar.

Authorities believe she could still be in hiding or may have escaped out of the country. Family members have reportedly distanced themselves from her following the incident while her estranged husband is said to have disowned her and their children.

Her disappearance comes at a time when hostility towards members of the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda remains high with several reported incidents of violence and mob attacks in recent years.

Human rights groups have previously raised concern over attacks targeting suspected LGBTQ+ individuals, including the widely reported killing of activist David Kato who was murdered in Mukono under circumstances linked to his sexual orientation.

Uganda has strict laws criminalising LGBTQ+ and suspects accused of such offences often face arrest and prosecution.

By press time police had not issued an official statement but security sources insist that efforts to trace and rearrests the suspect are ongoing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been urged to report to the nearest police station.