The year 2019 was full of interesting events and news that spread across the country. They covered politics, education, science, religion and so much more. Eagle Online gives a recap of some of the stories that made headlines.

January

LDC Court remands DP activist Moses Bigirwa to Luzira prison

Democratic Party’s political activist Moses Bigirwa, who is also affiliated to people ‘Power Movement’, a political pressure group was remanded to Luzira prison. Bigirwa was arrested from Top Radio offices in Makerere Kavule and whisked off to Kawempe police station. He was with other people on a radio show dubbed Negwozadde moderated by Stephen Busuulwa.

Director police band passes on

The Commissioner of Police (CP) who doubled as Director of Uganda Police Band the Josephine Kakooza passed on after being admitted to Namirembe Hospital. CP Kakooza breathed her last at Namirembe Hospital where she was admitted due to pressure complications developed when she visited her home in Mukono.

LDC Court orders for unconditional release of DP activist Bigirwa

Law Development Center (LDC) Court Grade One Magistrate Roselyn Nsenge directed for unconditional release of Democratic Party’s (DP) and people power activist Moses Bigirwa from Luzira prison after being charged under repealed law.

Lilly Ajarova named UTB Executive Director

Ms Lilly Ajarova was named the new Executive Director of Uganda Tourism Board prior to the restructuring process that had nearly taken two years.

The new ED beat Dr. Andrew Seguya and B Radford Ochieng Robbster to replace Stephen Asiimwe She is deputized by Ochieng who replaced Mr John Sempebwa.

Two foreigners deported over compromising national security

Government deported two foreign nationals, Olivier Prentout, a French national and Annie Bilenge Tabura, a Rwandan national over their involvement in acts of compromising national security.

Both Prentout and Tabura were workers of MTN Uganda. Prentout, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, was on deported on January 19, 2019 after he was arrested by police upon his arrival at Entebbe airport from a business trip abroad.

On January 21, 2019, Tabura, the MTN Uganda Head of Sales and Distribution, was arrested by unidentified security personnel upon arrival at the MTN headquarter offices, in Kololo, Kampala.

Makerere University suspends MUASA chairman, Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi

The Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi was suspended from the University for allegedly taking part in actions that disrupted and tarnished the reputation of the institution.

His suspension came at a time when President Yoweri Museveni had just lauded Makerere University administrators for expelling and suspending lecturers over indiscipline and participation in unlawful activities.

Entebbe women murders: Three acquitted of all charges

Kampala High Court Judge, Wilson Kwesiga acquitted three people of murder charges which were brought against them following sporadic killing of women in Entebbe, Wakiso district.

Ivan Katongole, a businessman dealing in fish maws at Kasenyi landing site in Katabi town council in Wakiso District, Andrew Kizito and Hellen Nabaggala were on trial over the murder of one Rose Nakimuli, a hairdresser in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

FEBRUARY

MP who encouraged men to beat their wives, weds

Kakumiro County Member of Parliament, Onesimus Twinamasiko who recently encouraged men to beat their wives as a form of punishment, is off the hook after wedding Ms. Kyarikunda Florence.

The wedding took place at Damasiko Parish Church of Uganda in Kyekado village, Kakumiro district superintended by the arch Archbishop of Church Uganda the Rt Rev. Stanley Ntagali. The function was graced by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, State Minister of Finance David Bahati who was also the best man, Robina Nabbanja, Mwine Mpaka among other legislators.

Journalist Solomon Sserwanja,s wife temporary arrested NBS TV’s investigative reporter, Solomon Sserwanja’s wife’s Vivian Sserwanja who works at the Ministry of Health and three others were arrested and freed on police bond. The three journalists Godfrey Badebye, Shafiq Kisame, Rashid Kisame, and Vivian Nakaliika were nabbed for illegally acquiring government drugs allegedly recovered from Sserwanja home situated in Mukono. It was later established that the group was investigating the selling of government drugs.

Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze dies

President Yoweri Museveni, paid tribute to former Busoga Bishop, Cyprian Bamwoze who succumbed to cancer at Uganda cancer institute (UCI), Mulago.

In a plenary sitting chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda moved a motion for parliament to pay tribute to the Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze for his contribution towards the development of Uganda.

Buganda kingdom drops Mpanga, as Attorney General

David FK. Mpanga was dropped as Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom in changes made by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

In document released by Peter Mpanga, the private secretary of Kabaka, maintained Charles Peter Mayiga as the Katikiro of the kingdom deputized by Twaha Kigongo Kaawasa and Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa.

Major Gen. (rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza harass police traffic officer, Sgt Esthers Namaganda

Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi Major General (rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza’s driver and his bodyguard allegedly assaulted police traffic officer, Sgt Esther Namaganda Esther in Seeta.

Sgt. Namaganda faced it rough when she stopped Gen Kyaligonza’s vehicles that were wrongfully making a U-turn in the middle of the road at Seeta junction. She was wrapped up by his body guards, RA/221607 L/CPL Bushindiki Peter and RA/230927 Okurut John Robert.

MARCH

Rwanda accuses Uganda of supporting exiled Gen. Kayumba Nyamwasa

Rwanda’s State Minister for East African Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe accused some key elements in Ugandan security agencies of helping South African-based dissident Lt. Gen. Kayumba Nyamwasa and others whose aim is to destabilize his mother land. Rwanda would later close its border at Katuna banning the entry of Ugandan goods in its borders but also stopped its nationals from entering Uganda after it said those already in Uganda were being tortured by security agencies. The issue is yet to be resolved as Uganda has denied the accusations.

Makerere University lifts Dr. Kamunyu’s suspension

Makerere University lifted the suspension of the Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi after both parties agreed to amicably settle their differences out of court.

Gen. Museveni slams to Gen. Kyaligonza for harassing female traffic officer

President Yoweri Museveni implored Major General (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza to seek for permission and be deployed in Somalia other than causing chaos and barking at women.

Museveni was responding to Seeta fracas where Sgt. Esther Namaganda, the traffic police officer was assaulted by Major General (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza aides RA/221607 L/CPL Bushindiki Peter and RA/230927 Okurut John Robert.

Gov’t dispatches poisoned food samples to Kenya and South Africa for testing

The government and World Food Program (WFP) dispatched samples of super cereal, a fortified blended food to Intertek Kenya LTD, a laboratory based in Mombasa and Intertek testing Services S.A. LTD in Johannesburg South Africa for analysis, according to Health Minister Dr Ruth Jane Aceng. That was after reports emerged that the food had been poisoned and killed about three people in Karamoja. The food was being supplied by WFP.

Policeman kills welder for following minister Nantaba vehicle

A police officer attached to Naggalama police station, David Ssali, admitted that he gunned down the handcuffed suspect, Ronald Ssebulime, saying he did so in order to save State Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Erios Aida Nantaba’s life. Ssebulime left behind children who were depending solely on him for survival.

APRIL

Barclays Bank staffer arrested for stealing Shs135m from client’s account

The police in Katwe arrested Bar clays bank employee Naigaga Nansamba for allegedly stealing Shs135 million from a client’s account. Ms Nansamba aged between 20-30 years was a cashier at Barclays Bank (ABSA), Ndeeba Branch.

NWSC awarded with utility distinction Water leader accolade

One of Uganda’s successful parastatals, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) was awarded with utility Distinction Water Leader accolade during the Global Water Awards 2019 held at the Natural History Museum London, United Kingdom.

Security agencies arrest kidnappers of American tourist

The joint security team arrested some of the suspected kidnappers of an American tourist Ms. Kimberly Sue Endicott and a senior tour guide, Jean Paul Mirenge- Remezo, who were rescued.

“The intelligence led operation which was calculated and tactical, in the early stages is now progressing unhindered, with raids and extensive searches in Kanungu district, where the suspects were arrested and the neighboring areas,” said Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga in a press statement.

Besigye arrested as police switches off Mubende FM

Former FDC President and four-time presidential candidate, Col.(rtd) Dr Kiiza Besigye, was arrested after police broke into 106 Mubende FM Radio studios as he argued about the current political tensions and alleged impunity in Uganda police force.

The incident happened barely a week after Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Erick Joseph Sakwa ordered for the switching off of 88.6 Kiira FM for hosting Besigye, current FDC President Patrick Amuriat and other party members.

MP Catherine Lamwaka narrates her ordeal with horny KIU student James Omara

Omoro District Woman Member of Parliament, Catherine Lamwaka shocked many Ugandans as she disclosed her ordeal with Kampala International University (KIU) student, James Omara, who was arrested and remanded to Luzira Prison over offensive communication.

Omara, a third year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science was arrested by the Parliamentary Police, after the female legislator lodged in her complaint, referring to Omara’s love messages as irritating, especially that the defendant knows she is happily married.

Security guard kills IHK doctor

Instead of keeping securing Dr Catherine Agaba’s home, Ronnald Kenny Obony, a security guard, committed murder by killing her and dumping her body in the septic tank located within the premises. The murder shocked the nation that President Yoweri Museveni said the suspect in the murder of International Hospital Kampala doctor, should not have the luxury of going to prison. Before Obony was identified as the murderer, focus was on her alleged boyfriends.

MAY

Bobi Wine unveils Joel Ssenyonyi as spokesperson for People Power

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, unveiled former NTV journalist, Joel Ssenyonyi as the spokesperson for People power, a political pressure group. Ssenyonyi who r quit his NTV Uganda job, first appeared in protest against social media tax of Shs s200 daily as well as mobile money transactions were been subjected to a 0.5 per cent excise duty.

Former Buganda Lukiiko Speaker, Hajj Musa Kaddu Sserunkuuma passes on

The former Speaker of Buganda Lukiiko, Hajj Musa Kaddu Sserunkuuma passed on, with the Kingdom confirming his demise. Hajj Sserunkuuma was appointed Speaker after the demise of Sulaiman Lubega Kaddunabbi during Katikiro Eng. JB Walusimbi’s reign in 2012 and 2013.

Court Martial finds Abdallah Kitatta, bodyguard guilty as it acquits others

The patron for Boda-Boda 2010 Abdallah Kitatta and his bodyguard Ngobi Sowali were found guilty of two counts of unlawful possession of firearms contrary to the firearms act and they were convicted. They are serving jail terms.

“Court finds Amon Twinomujuni, Joel Kibirige, Matia Ssenfuka, Hassan Ssebata and Johnson Kayondo, Hassan Ssengoba, John Ssebandeke, Hussein Mugema, Fred Bwanika and Ibrahim Sekajja innocent of all charges,” said Gen Guti, Chairman of the Court Martial.

Former Buganda minister Arthur Bagunywa passes on

The former minister in Buganda kingdom, Arthur Bagunywa Nkalubo passed on at Platinum Hospital along Buganda Road. Bagunywa served Buganda kingdom in many ministerial capacities and these include that of Education, Local Government among other positions.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation, putting an end to months of speculation over her future because of her handling of Brexit. She was replaced in June by Boris Johnson who wants the UK out of the European Union next year.

Gov’t launches operationalization of five cities

Government announced the upgrade of five municipalities into cities effective July 2020. The earmarked cities include Arua, Mbarara, Gulu, Fort Portal and Jinja. But it would create uproar as residents of municipalities like Mbale, Masaka demanded that they also be considered as cities in financial year 2020/2021 and not in 2021/2022 financial year as proposed by government. Government would later concede and award city status to Masaka and Mbale in financial year 2020/2021. However, some leaders and residents of Kabale Municipality also want city status. On May 20, 2019, Cabinet approved the phased operationalization of nine cities which will be spread over three financial years.

JUNE

Former Prime Minister Prof. Nsibambi passes on

The former Prime Minister Prof. Apolo Nsibambi died. President Museveni while eulogized the late for being incorruptible and serving his country with due diligence. Museveni said in condolence message delivered by his vice, Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi at Namirembe cathedral where mourners convened to pray for the late academician who was known for timekeeping.

Kasese leaders again threaten to drag Museveni to ICC over mistreatment of King Mumbere

Kasese leaders, including the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) who doubles as the Kasese woman MP, Winnie Kiiza, threatened to reconsider the dragging of president Museveni, Maj. Gen peter Elwelu and Assistant Inspector General of Police Asuman Mugenyi to International criminal Court (ICC) over the attack of Rwenzururu kingdom in 2016 and blocking of king Charles Wesley Mumbere from attending the burial ceremony of his mother.

In December 2016, a group of members of parliament from the Rwenzori sub-region, petitioned ICC, requesting for investigations into the infamous Kasese killings. Over 100 civilians were killed during the assault and scores left injured, with the king currently facing terrorism prosecution.

Court finds businessman Ssebuwufu guilty of murdering his client Donah Katushabe

High Court judge, Flavia Anglin Ssenoga, found the proprietor of Pine Car Bond, Muhammad Ssebuwufu and seven others suspects guilty of murder, kidnap and robbing of businesswoman Donah Katusabe.

According to evidence adduced by 26 witnesses, Flavia Anglin Ssenoga ruled that the accused unlawfully picked Donah Katushabe from Bwebajja over a loan of Shs 9 million before torturing her, which eventually led to her death. Ssebuwufu was handed 40 years in jail. The convicts were also ordered to compensate family of the late with Shs 100 million.

MP Zaake acquitted of charge of escaping from lawful police custody

Arua Grade one Magistrate, Mr Swaleh Asiku, acquitted Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi of charge of escaping from lawful police custody during the Arua Municipality by-election fracas where different opposition politicians were arrested included People Power leader Bobi Wine whose drive Yasin Kawuma was killed by security operatives.

Rwenzururu Kingdom woes: Omusinga Mumbere strips his brother Kibanzanga of traditional title

The King of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Charles Wesley Mumbere, withdrew the title of Chief Prince from his brother, State Minister for Agriculture Christopher Kibanzanga, “for abusing the rights and responsibilities of his title and watering down the integrity that befits the position.”

In a suspension letter dated June 25, Mumbere said, “By the virtue of powers entrusted to me by the constitution of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu and the royal family and Abanya Rwenzururu, I hereby suspend your position and title of the Chief Prince that you have been holding in the royal family until further notice.”

Museveni assents to Uganda Wildlife Act 2017

President Yoweri Museveni assented to Uganda Wildlife Act 2017 that was passed by parliament early this year. When caught poachers involved in killing endangered species will face life imprisonment or pay fine of Shs20 billion or both.

The law entails wildlife User Rights: hunting, farming, ranching, trading, and educational and research and general extraction use rights. This program is based on the principle that economic benefits from wildlife can lead to better custodianship of wildlife resources.

Catholic Church consecrates Msgr. Severus Jjumba as the new bishop of Masaka diocese

Msgr. Severus Jjumba was consecrated as the new Bishop of Masaka Diocese following the resignation of his Lordship Rt. Rev. John Baptist Kaggwa who attained the retirement age of 75 years.

On April 16, Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Msgr. Severus Jjumba the new Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Masaka. His appointment was announced by Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda. Until his appointment, Rev. Msgr. Jjumba was serving as Vicar General for Masaka Diocese. He replaces Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, who resigned

The ceremony was led by the outgoing Bishop Rev. John Baptist Kaggwa at the arena grounds of Kitovu in Masaka District.

Former IGP Kisembo passes on

Former Inspector General of Police John Kisembo passed away. The deceased was the IGP from 1998 to 2001. Kisembo died at Platinum Hospital where he was admitted for treatment. He replaced John Cossy Odomel and joined Police in 1980 as a graduate.

Kabaka calls for revival of cooperative unions as a move to fight poverty

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, called for revival of cooperative societies/unions in Uganda saying the move would play a significant role in a fight against poverty among Ugandans. He said this during his 26th coronation ceremony at Nkumba University, Wakiso district. Started way back in 1913, the Kabaka said cooperative unions originated in Buganda region and they boosted people’s earnings and later they gave birth to now defunct Cooperative Bank in 1964.

AUGUST

Besigye scoops continental award

The Former presidential candidate, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, was recognised with African Hero Award over his courageous struggle for political freedom in Uganda.

Uganda’s strongest opposition leader, was recognized by the Voice Achievers Award at Loius Leakey Hall, national museum in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. He has been President Museveni’s opponent since 1999 when he exited Movement system and stood against former commander of 1981-1986 bush war.

Church of Uganda announces new Archbishop

The Archbishop- elect Kazimba was announced by dean of the province who doubles as the Bishop of Kumi Diocese Rt. Rev. Thomas Edison Irigei at the Provincial Office of the Church of Uganda, Namirembe. The new archbishop was elected under secret ballot by the house of bishops that comprised 33 of the 37 active Diocesan and Assistant Bishops who were eligible to become archbishop. Bishop Kazimba will be installed on March 1, 2020. About One billion shillings is needed for his enthronement.

Goons kill NGO staff Maria Nagirinya

The staff of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI), Maria Nagirinya, was reportedly kidnapped from the gate of her Lungujja home and murdered. Her body was dumped at Nakitutulu village, Nama sub-county in Mukono district. It is said the deceased was kidnapped by two men who reportedly trailed her as she returned home. According to her family members, assailants accessed her vehicle registration number UBA 570V, Spacio, moments after her young sister had just opened her gate. The matter is not yet concluded.

DPP drops murder charges against Nantaba, three police officers

The Director Public Prosecution (DPP), Mike Chibita dropped murder charges against State Minister for ICT Aida Nantaba and other suspects who were implicated in the extrajudicial killing of Ronald Ssebulime. According to withdrawal letter addressed to Mukono Chief Magistrates Court, DPP said his office has resolved to discontinue with the murder charges against some of the suspects.

Standards Court convicts city businessman Drake Lubega for dealing in substandard products

The Standards and Utilities Division of the High Court convicted City Businessman, Drake Francis Lubega, who is also the owner of Jesco Industries Limited, for manufacturing plastic bags commonly known Kaveera that do not meet standards. Lubega was found guilty on two counts of producing goods that do not conform to standards of plastic bags and for making a false representation on a commodity.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Tsekooko passes on

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Wilson Tsekooko passed on at Norvik Hospital. The retired judge had been unwell for some time. He served for over 15 years Supreme Court, Two years at Court of Appeal and five years at High Court.

CCEDU boss Crispin Kaheru resigns after nine years at helm

The Coordinator of a non-government organisation (NGO), Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Crispin Kugiza Kaheru, tendered in his resignation letter after serving for nine years.

Assuming that role, at the age of 26, Kaheru, a journalist by profession, made a personal commitment to serve in this position for a maximum of nine years. Kaheru has made great strides in ensuring that CCEDU recruits and retains enthusiastic professional staff, who are capable of delivering on the Coalition’s mandate.

Over 18 million children immunized against Measles-Rubella and Polio

Uganda immunized about 18 million children against Measles and Rubella. In the recent past, the country has experienced Measles and Rubella outbreaks in over 60 districts. At the same time, Polio remains a big threat given evidence of wild and vaccine-derived strains circulating in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. However, at the immunisation exercise some reports emerged that the medicines had caused defects on some children.

Ethiopia plane crash: Remains of late Commissioner of Police Christine Alalo identified.

The remains of the departed Commissioner of Police, the late Alalo Christine, who perished in the Ethiopian Airways, have been identified.

The officer was returning from Italy to Mogadishu, Somalia and was one of the victims in the Ethiopian Flight ET 302, which crashed on March 10, 2019 killing all occupants aboard.

At the time of her death, CP Alalo Christine was serving as the Acting Police Commissioner, AMISOM, and her tour of duty was expected to end in June, 2019. She joined the police as a Cadet/ ASP on 18/08/2001, and served in various capacities of command. She was a highly respected member of the force who loved her job.

Rev. Bukomeko James elected 5th Bishop of Mityana Diocese

Rev. Dr. Bukomeko James has been elected the 5th Bishop of Mityana Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on February 2, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral. Rev. Bukomeko will succeed the Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu who was elected the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and will automatically become the Bishop of Kampala Diocese.

NOVEMBER

Minister Kasaija appoints new Road Fund boss

The Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija has appointed Dr. Eng. Andrew Naimanye as the Acting Executive Director of Uganda Road Fund effective November 1, 2019.

Dr. Eng. Andrew was appointed on the recommendation of the Fund’s board of directors who convened and deliberated to second him for the post.

Bobi wine listed among the next 100 influential people in the world

Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has been listed among the next 100 rising and most influential stars shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.

The MP has been listed by the USA Magazine time.com under the category of ‘phenoms’. Phenoms Recognize people who achieve a lot very quickly and Bobi Wine is listed alongside Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri and South Sudanese model Adut Akech.

Court grants 20m cash bail to five Total Uganda staff members

Five senior members of staff of a petroleum firm, Total Uganda were granted 20million cash bail after spending four days in jail. The company dragged its staff to court on allegations that they caused a financial loss of Shs 28 billion stolen through collusion between company staff and the fuel dealers during a period of two years at total head office and other offices in Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala.

Gov’t receives bodies of Ugandans shot in Rwanda

The government of Uganda received two bodies of Ugandans who were shot dead as they tried to make their way into the country. Ugandan team was led by Prikeria Muhindo Mwiine, the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and the Rwandan side, was led by the Mayor of Nyagatare district David Claudian Mushabe. The handover took place at Buziba border post, at Kamwezi Sub-County, where officials from both sides signed documents confirming receipt of the bodies. The two men are identified as Job Ebindishanga and Bosco Tuheirwe were shot dead in Tabagwe Sector, Nyagatare district, Eastern Province.

Tycoon Mohan Kiwanuka floors his doubted son in court for second time

Disgraced Jordan Sebuliba Kiwanuka, who claims to be a biological son of Kampala businessman Mohan Musisi Kiwanuka, has for the second consecutive attempt, lost the case which he filed against his alleged father at High Court Family Division where he sought orders to run the defendant’s line of businesses.

According to the petition, Jordan Sebuliba Kiwanuka, alleged that Mohan Kiwanuka was suffering from a debilitating and degenerative condition of Alzheimer’s or dementia, which is presumed to have been progressive over the last six or so years but has become quite severe and imposing on the respondent’s health in the recent past.

UHRC boss Medie Kaggwa passes on

Medie Kaggwa, the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) died in his vehicle as he was driving to work. Kaggwa died near Mulago round about. Kaggwa was praised for championing the observance of human rights in Uganda.

Tycoon Wavamuno earmarks Shs1b for new television channel

The founder of the defunct Wavah Broadcasting Services (WBS), Gordon Wavamunno, has put a side about Shs1billion for setting up a new television station in Uganda.

In 2016, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) placed a local television station, WBS under receivership over Shs7.2b tax arrears. This process was to ensure that the tax arrears are paid. The station later on December 14, 2016 ceased to operate as a public broadcaster.

The TV was reportedly sold off to Kwese Sports, a continental sports TV owned by Zimbabwean businessman, Strive Masiyiwa and it was renamed ‘Kwese Sports’.

DECEMBER

DPP Mike Chibita, two others appointed to Supreme Court

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Mike Chibita and two other judges were appointed to the Supreme Court after being shortlisted along 13 other judges and individuals.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, President Yoweri Museveni appointed Justice Chibita, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Percy Tuhaise to Supreme Court under the powers vested in him in the 1995 Constitution of Uganda.

“I hereby forward their names and CVs for approval by the appointments Committee of Parliament,” Museveni wrote.

Court sentences Chicken Tonight security guard for assaulting local musician Angela Katatumba

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Makindye sentenced Chicken Tonight security guard, Okirot Denis to one and a half years in jail for assaulting local musician Angela Katatumba and the visiting Jamaican artiste commonly known as Kuzi Kz.

The ruling was made by Magistrate, Allan Gakyaro after Prosecution proved that at Chicken Tonight, Denis unlawfully caused grievance harm and robbed her Shs6 million in April 2018.

FDC marks 15th year anniversary

The leading opposition political party, Forum for democratic Change (FDC), marked 15 years anniversary at Mandela National Stadium Namboole, Kampala.

The event according to the party spokesperson who also doubles as Kiira Municipality MP, Ssemujju Nganda, will help reinvigorate its members ahead of the anticipated 2021 general elections.

FDC was founded as a merger of various pressure groups has established itself at the centre of the pro-democracy fight in Uganda, and its first leader Col Kizza Besigye is still one of Uganda’s leading opposition figures.

Church of Uganda launches Archbishop Janani Luwum Foot Pilgrimage

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali and Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda launched the first ever Archbishop Janani Luwum Foot Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage will begin on January 29, 2019 at Namirembe Cathedral and end on February 14, 2019 in Mucwini Kitgum ahead of Janani Luwum Day, commemorated every year on February 16th, since 2015. The pilgrimage is aimed at evoking spiritual and historical milestones of the late bishop, remembrance and thanksgiving for the extraordinary life of Archbishop Luwum. It is also an opportunity for renewal and deepening of faith of Christians in Uganda.