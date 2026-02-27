Rotary District 9213 launches 2026 Cancer run edition, targets Shs5b for Nsambya Cancer Centre

Rotary District 9213 has officially launched the 2026 edition of the Rotary Cancer Run in Nsambya, setting an ambitious target of raising Shs5 billion to complete and equip the Cancer Treatment Centre with advanced Linear Accelerator technology.

The launch, held amid excitement and renewed commitment, marked 15 years of citizen driven efforts to expand access to cancer care in Uganda.

This year’s campaign runs under the theme Gwanga Mujje, a rallying call inviting communities across the country and beyond to take collective responsibility in the fight against cancer.

Addressing guests at the launch, District Governor Geoffrey Kitakule described the initiative as a national movement of hope.

“Today we joyfully celebrate the launch of #CancerRunUg26, but more importantly, we celebrate 15 years of Ugandans standing together to give hope to cancer patients,” Kitakule said.

He added,“Under the inspiring theme Gwanga Mujje, we are calling upon 100,000 runners to join us in raising Shs5 billion to help complete the Cancer Treatment Centre with state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator technology.”

He emphasized that the run goes beyond athletic participation, positioning it as a platform for awareness, screening and early detection.

“This is more than just a race. With over 70 medical camps planned across the country, we are taking services closer to the people. It is a powerful act of hope and solidarity for families affected by cancer,”Kitakule noted.

Funds raised will support the completion and equipping of the cancer centre at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, which has over the years become a key referral facility for cancer patients. The installation of modern Linear Accelerator machines is expected to significantly improve radiotherapy services and reduce the burden on patients who often travel long distances in search of treatment.

Kitakule also paid tribute to national leaders who have backed the initiative.

“We are deeply thankful to His Excellency Yoweri Museveni for his generous contribution of Shs3 billion towards this cause. We equally appreciate the unwavering support of the Rt Hon Speaker Anita Among, whose commitment continues to inspire many to stand with us,” he said.

Since its inception, the Rotary Cancer Run has mobilized billions of shillings and thousands of participants annually, evolving into one of Uganda’s largest health-focused fundraising events. Organisers say the 2026 edition aims to surpass previous records in both participation and impact.

Rotary leaders are confident that the spirit of Gwanga Mujje will resonate widely, turning the streets into a sea of solidarity and transforming individual steps into collective progress in the fight against cancer.