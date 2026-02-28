Minister Babalanda warns public over fraudulent RDC appointment scheme

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, has warned the public against a fraudulent scheme in which individuals are soliciting money from unsuspecting citizens while falsely claiming they can secure appointments as Resident District Commissioners and their deputies.

In an official notice issued by the Office of the President, Babalanda said her office had received credible reports that unscrupulous individuals are approaching members of the public and promising to influence appointments to positions of Resident District Commissioners, Deputy Resident District Commissioners and Assistant Resident District Commissioners in exchange for money.

“The Office of the President has been alerted that some unscrupulous individuals are fraudulently soliciting money from the public under the guise of securing appointments as Resident District Commissioners, Deputy Resident District Commissioners, and Assistant Resident District Commissioners,” the notice states.

She emphasized that the claims are entirely false and intended to exploit job seekers while damaging the integrity of the Presidency.

“The public is hereby notified that these claims are false and aimed at tarnishing the name and reputation of Office of the President. Please take note that such appointments are effected through the established procedures and any communication to that effect is disseminated through the official channels. No person should be duped to part with money for such appointments,”she noted.

Resident District Commissioners are presidential appointees mandated to represent the Head of State at district level, coordinate government programs and oversee security matters alongside other agencies. Their deputies and assistants support them in supervising the implementation of national policies, monitoring service delivery and ensuring compliance with government directives.

The warning comes amidst public interest in RDC positions which are often reshuffled or newly appointed as part of administrative changes across districts. Such transitions have in the past created opportunities for fraudsters to target hopeful applicants with promises of fast tracked appointments.

Government officials have repeatedly clarified that RDC appointments are made strictly at the discretion of the President and follow internal vetting and administrative procedures. There is no application fee or payment required at any stage of the process.

Babalanda urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any individuals demanding money in exchange for government jobs.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard such calls and report any related incidents to the nearest Police Stations,”she said.

Security agencies have previously investigated similar scams involving fake recruitment into government ministries, security agencies and commissions, where victims were asked to pay facilitation fees for non existent jobs. Authorities say such acts amount to obtaining money by false pretence and impersonation, both criminal offences under Ugandan law.

The Office of the President announced that all official communication regarding appointments is made through recognized government channels and cautioned citizens against dealing with middlemen who claim to have influence within State House or the Presidency.

The government’s warning aims to protect the public from financial exploitation and to safeguard the credibility of presidential appointments.