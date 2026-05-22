Ministry of Works diverts Katonga Bridge section route as Asphalt works begin

The Ministry of Works and Transport has advised motorists using the Kampala–Masaka Highway to prepare for temporary traffic delays following the commencement of asphalt laying works on the new bridge approaches at the Katonga crossing.

According to a traffic advisory issued on May 22, the works are expected to continue for three days and will be undertaken under a half width carriageway arrangement to allow construction activities to proceed while maintaining movement along the corridor.

The ministry said the temporary traffic management plan will reduce available road space at the works section and may lead to slower movement of vehicles, particularly during peak travel hours.

In the advisory, Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa urged road users to remain patient and cooperate with authorities managing traffic at the site.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, approach the work zone with caution and follow guidance from Traffic Police and site marshals,” the ministry stated.

The ministry also warned against dangerous overtaking, abrupt lane changes and indiscipline within the construction zone, noting that such behaviour could worsen congestion and increase safety risks.

As a mitigation measure, motorists travelling during the construction period have been encouraged to use the Mpigi–Kanoni–Gomba–Sembabule route as an alternative corridor to reduce pressure on the affected section.

The ongoing asphalt works mark another key milestone in the reconstruction and permanent restoration of the Katonga crossing, one of Uganda’s most strategic transport links connecting Kampala to Masaka and the wider southwestern region.

The reconstruction project was launched after severe flooding damaged the old Katonga crossing, disrupting movement of people and goods and forcing the government to redesign the infrastructure into a stronger and more resilient bridge system capable of withstanding future weather extremes and changing river conditions.

Government earlier indicated that intervention at Katonga would go beyond emergency restoration and transition into full reconstruction, implemented in phases including traffic recovery measures, temporary diversions and development of a permanent bridge facility.

Recent progress updates from the site have shown advancement from excavation and rockfill embankment works to bridge construction and development of approach roads, with officials indicating that the project has entered critical completion stages despite challenges associated with heavy traffic volumes and difficult ground conditions around the river section.

The reconstruction works are being undertaken by China Communications Construction Company, whose engineers previously cited continuous movement of heavy trucks and trailers along the corridor as one of the factors affecting the pace of implementation.

The Ministry of Works and Transport said traffic control measures have been strengthened throughout the work zone and appealed for public cooperation as the government works to restore smoother traffic flow and deliver a long-term solution at Katonga.