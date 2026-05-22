CID raids Anita Among’s Bukedea Village home as corruption investigation expands

CID detectives, backed by other security agencies, on Friday raided the Bukedea District village home of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and conducted a search operation linked to ongoing corruption investigations.

The operation was carried out at Aputiput Village in Aereere Parish, Kamutur Sub-county, marking the latest escalation in a rapidly widening probe that has in recent days spread from private residences in Kampala to offices at Parliament and now to Among’s home district.

Security personnel were seen entering and searching the premises as investigators continued gathering information and material believed to be relevant to the inquiry. Authorities had not by press time disclosed the exact scope of the search or what, if anything, had been recovered.

Friday’s operation comes just a day after investigators intensified activity at residences associated with Among in Kampala, where parliamentary and private vehicles linked to the former Speaker were reportedly withdrawn under security escort and transferred into government custody as investigations progressed.

The vehicle removals followed earlier search operations conducted at homes connected to Among, where investigators are understood to have collected items intended to support forensic and financial examinations.

The investigations have also extended to Parliament.

Earlier this week, security teams moved into parliamentary offices previously occupied by senior officials as detectives carried out searches and reviewed records considered relevant to the inquiry. Access to parts of the premises was temporarily restricted during the exercise.

The latest developments represent another dramatic turn in one of the country’s highest-profile accountability investigations and come amid sustained public interest surrounding expenditure, asset ownership and management of public resources.

The ongoing probe follows months of scrutiny and growing political pressure surrounding Among and parliamentary administration. Calls for transparency in public institutions have remained at the centre of public debate following a series of controversies that placed Parliament under renewed examination.

The Bukedea operation is still ongoing, and authorities have not announced any arrests or released an official account of the search outcome.