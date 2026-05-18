Will not contest for Speakership, I am willing to cooperate with investigations- Anita Among pledges  

The outgoing Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Anita Among, has come out that she won’t be offering herself for the Speakership of the 12th August House just a few hours after a joint security raid on her residencies.

In a statement released this night, the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament-elect said she will not be offering herself for the House Speaker of the 12th August House following “wide consultation and deep introspection’ she further said her decision is for the harmony of her party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, where she serves as First National Female Vice Chairperson.

She thanked President Museveni, who happens to be the Chairperson of the NRM party, for giving her the chance to serve, as well as her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, and the outgoing 11th house. It remains her statement not to offer herself is one of the negotiated pacts for dropping the ongoing investigation or fear of political deterioration of the situation, just a few days after swearing in the new term of office.

A joint security team comprising detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), UPDF personnel, and other security agencies on Saturday raided residences linked to former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in an expanding investigation that sources say now stretches beyond corruption and money laundering allegations to include suspected murder-related inquiries dating back to 2021.

The heavily guarded operation began at Among’s residence in Nakasero before security teams later extended the search to another property in Kigo, both of which were sealed off as investigators conducted hours-long searches inside the premises.

Highly placed security sources told this publication that investigators are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry involving alleged illicit enrichment, money laundering, and claims tied to a murder case reportedly originating from Bukedea District.

The operation unfolded under tight security deployment, with access to the residences restricted as armed personnel maintained surveillance around the compounds.

Meanwhile, the NRM party leadership, led by President Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has endorsed Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, confirming that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is preparing a new parliamentary leadership team.

In a series of posts via his official X (formerly Twitter) ccount, Muhoozi declared that the decision on the next Speaker had already been made and signaled strong backing from influential state and party circles ahead of the caucus meeting expected to be chaired by President Yoweri Museveni.

“He has been the best Minister in our government for the past five years. I want to be the first to endorse him for Speaker of Parliament (2026-2031). God bless Hon. Oboth-Oboth!” Muhoozi posted.