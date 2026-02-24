Norbert Mao declares Speakership bid, direct challenge to Anita Among

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has formally declared his candidacy for Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament, setting up a direct contest with incumbent Speaker Anita Among.

Mao announced his decision while outlining the constitutional and moral threshold required to lead the House.

“Even the rules say briefly about the qualifications of the candidate. Now, the only major qualification for Speaker is that you are a Member of Parliament. So all those who have been elected to the Twelfth Parliament are possible candidates, just like all the cardinals in a conclave are possible candidates to be pope,” Mao said.

He stressed that the office demands more than eligibility.

“Your proposer has to talk about your record, and your record means your journey. I’m not a new person in the politics of Uganda. Everything about me, the good, the bad and the ugly, is out there in the public view,” he said.

Tracing his leadership journey, Mao added, “From my time as a head prefect in Nabwyaango College, having arrived from a village, my life has been about leadership and service.”

Mao’s entry into the race brings a seasoned political figure into direct competition with Anita Among, who has presided over the 11th Parliament and remains a central figure in the House.

The contest is also drawing other prominent names. State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza has publicly expressed interest in the seat, while former legislator and diplomat Lydia Wanyoto is among those linked to the race.

The battle for Speaker of the 12th Parliament is firmly underway.