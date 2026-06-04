ULS: Dr. Muganga should not frame legal scrutiny as anti-Rwanda hatred, tribalism or racism

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has cautioned Dr. Lawrence Muganga against saying that constitutional scrutiny surrounding ministerial appointments is ethnic or racial hostility following the debate over his failed vetting for appointment as Minister of State for Internal Affairs.

In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, at ULS House in Kololo, the legal body emphasized that questions of eligibility for public office must be treated strictly as matters of constitutional and statutory compliance rather than personal or politically motivated attacks.

“Questions of eligibility for high public office are not personal attacks, but issues of constitutional and statutory compliance,”the statement reads

ULS anchored its position on Article 15(7) of the Constitution of Uganda, together with Section 23 of the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act (Cap. 313) and the Fifth Schedule, which restrict holders of dual citizenship from occupying certain state offices, including Cabinet and ministerial positions unless Parliament amends the law.

“Citizenship is fundamentally a personal matter. It becomes one of legitimate public interest, however, when an individual seeks appointment to a high public office with national security responsibilities,”the statement reads.

The Law Society noted that while citizenship is ordinarily private, it becomes a constitutional issue when linked to eligibility for senior public office, particularly positions connected to national security.

“Pursuant to Section 3(d) of the ULS Act, we strongly caution Dr. Muganga and his supporters against framing legitimate legal scrutiny as anti-Rwanda hatred, tribalism, or racism.”the statement further reads.

“Such statements, made without verification, risk polarizing public debate, weakening respect for the rule of law, and shifting focus from the constitutional requirements at stake,”it adds.

ULS further clarified that the matter should not be interpreted as xenophobia against dual citizens, noting that they remain valued members of Ugandan society in their private capacities.

“This matter does not reflect general xenophobia toward holders of dual citizenship. Dual citizens remain valued members of Ugandan society in their private capacities,”the statement reads.

However, the Law Society maintained that constitutional restrictions on certain offices exist to safeguard sovereignty and undivided allegiance.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga had been nominated for appointment as Minister of State for Internal Affairs, a senior position under the Ministry responsible for internal security, citizenship, immigration, and law enforcement coordination.

However, the Appointments Committee of Parliament reportedly declined to clear his appointment after raising concerns related to dual citizenship and constitutional eligibility requirements for ministerial office.

ULS has also called for greater transparency in parliamentary vetting processes, arguing that Rule 171(2) of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure limits public participation and should be reviewed.

The Law Society further confirmed that its Governing Council will formally request a report from the Parliamentary Appointments Committee to assess compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements in ministerial vetting.

The statement was signed by ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde, Vice President Asimwe Anthony, Treasurer Isiko Arthur, Acting Secretary Ssali Babu, and council members representing all regions of Uganda.