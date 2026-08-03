EC sets September for Adjumani West Parliamentary By-election after death of Gen Moses Ali

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set September 17, 2026 as the polling day for the Adjumani West Constituency parliamentary by-election following the death of former First Deputy Prime Minister and long-serving legislator Gen. Moses Ali.

In a press release dated July 30, 2026, the Commission also announced the electoral programme for the election of the Older Persons Female Councillor for Pachara Sub-county in Adjumani District, urging all stakeholders to actively participate in the electoral process.

“The Electoral Commission has approved the programme below for the by-election of Member of Parliament for Adjumani West Constituency and the Sub-county Female Councillor representing Older Persons in Pachara Sub-county, Adjumani District,” the Commission said.

The electoral roadmap began today with a stakeholders’ meeting and press briefing, followed by the update of the National Voters’ Register at parish level from August 5 to August 7. The officials who will conduct the display of the voters’ register have also been recruited.

According to the programme, August 7 will serve as the cut-off date for voter registration and transfer of voting locations within Adjumani West Constituency.

The display of the voters’ register at polling stations will run from August 17 to August 26, allowing eligible voters to verify their details before polling day.

Candidates intending to contest the parliamentary seat will be nominated at the Adjumani District Headquarters on September 7 and 8, after which the Commission will inspect nomination papers and receive any complaints until September 14.

“The period for inspection of candidates’ nomination papers and lodging of complaints shall run from September 8 to September 14,” the Commission said.

Campaigns for the parliamentary candidates will officially take place from September 9 to September 15, after which the constituency will observe a mandatory campaign silence before voting.

The Commission also scheduled the recruitment and training of polling officials between September 9 and September 15, while the display of polling officials’ names for public inspection will be conducted from September 11 to September 16.

Polling for the Older Persons Female Councillor for Pachara Sub-county will take place on September 16, a day before residents of Adjumani West head to the polls to elect their new Member of Parliament on September 17, when vote tallying will also be conducted.

“The Electoral Commission calls on all stakeholders in Adjumani West Constituency to participate in the above activities in accordance with the guidelines for the by-election,” said Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the Commission Chairperson.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Gen. Moses Ali, one of Uganda’s most prominent political and military figures.

Gen. Ali died on July 22, 2026, at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after battling illness. He was 87 years old. His death brought to an end more than five decades of public service during which he served in several senior government positions, including as First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, and Member of Parliament for Adjumani West Constituency.

Following his death, government accorded him an official state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Uganda’s political and security landscape.

After a series of national tributes in Kampala, his body was transported to Adjumani District, where thousands of mourners lined the roads to pay their final respects. Gen. Ali was buried on July 26, 2026, at his ancestral home in Adjumani District.

His burial marked the end of an era for a politician widely regarded as one of the country’s longest-serving legislators, having represented Adjumani West in Parliament for decades while remaining an influential figure in successive governments.