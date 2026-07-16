Lands Ministry suspends LCI chairpersons from land transactions during election period

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has temporarily barred Local Council I (LC I) chairpersons who are participating in the ongoing village elections from handling land-related transactions until the electoral process is concluded.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, July 16, the ministry said the directive is intended to protect the integrity of land transactions and prevent fraud, disputes and other irregularities that may arise as LC I chairpersons focus on their election campaigns.

“As the ongoing Local Council I (LC I) election campaigns approach their conclusion, all LC I Chairpersons who are currently campaigning are advised to refrain from participating in, witnessing, endorsing, recommending, or overseeing any land-related transactions until the electoral process has been concluded,” the ministry said.

The ministry explained that the precautionary measure is aimed at safeguarding the interests of the public during the transition period leading up to the election of new village leaders.

It warned members of the public against relying on campaigning LC I chairpersons for the sale or purchase of land, witnessing or endorsing land agreements, resolving boundary disputes, verifying land ownership, or carrying out any other land transaction that ordinarily requires local administrative involvement.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to avoid relying on campaigning LCI Chairpersons for matters relating to sale or purchase of land, witnessing or endorsing land agreements, boundary-related matters, land ownership verification, or any other land transaction requiring local administrative involvement,” the ministry said.

The ministry advised anyone with urgent land matters to instead seek the services of qualified legal practitioners or use other lawful channels until the elections are completed.

“Where a land transaction is urgent, members of the public are encouraged to seek the services of qualified legal practitioners or use other lawful channels,” the statement added.

It further appealed to Ugandans to remain patient during the election period, noting that the temporary suspension is intended to prevent costly mistakes and protect all parties involved in land transactions.

“The Ministry urges the public to exercise patience until the election process is concluded. This precaution will help prevent costly mistakes and safeguard the interests of all parties,” the ministry said.

The directive comes as Uganda prepares for the election of Village (LC I) chairpersons under the Electoral Commission’s 2026 electoral programme.

According to the Electoral Commission, nominations for LC I chairperson candidates are taking place from July 15 to July 19, followed by campaign meetings from July 20 to July 27. Polling will be held on Tuesday, July 28, in all villages where the position is contested. Voting will take place in open public spaces within each village between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. using the traditional lining-up method, where voters stand behind their preferred candidate, the candidate’s representative, portrait or symbol.

Each village will serve as a polling station, after which the winner will be declared and the newly elected LC I Executive approved by the Village Council meeting.