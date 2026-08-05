Uganda Airlines launches direct Accra and Kigali flights to expand African network

Uganda Airlines has announced the launch of scheduled direct flights to Accra, Ghana, and Kigali, Rwanda, with an aim to expand its African network as the national carrier seeks to strengthen regional connectivity, boost trade, tourism and investment across the continent.

The new services, announced on Tuesday, will increase travel options for passengers while reinforcing Entebbe International Airport’s position as a regional aviation hub with seamless connections to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the airline, the additional routes are designed to improve convenience for both business and leisure travellers by expanding access to its growing network and supporting regional integration through efficient air transport.

The Accra route strengthens Uganda Airlines’ presence in West Africa, building on the success of its Lagos operations. The airline said Accra’s status as a key commercial, tourism and diplomatic centre makes it an important destination for expanding trade and investment opportunities between Uganda and West Africa.

The Kigali service will connect two of East Africa’s fastest-growing economies, making it easier for travellers to move between major business and tourism centres while providing convenient onward connections through Entebbe.

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Ato Girma Wake described the launch of the two destinations as another important step in the airline’s long-term growth strategy.

“The launch of Accra and Kigali marks another key milestone in Uganda Airlines’ expansion. These routes will strengthen commercial and tourism links while offering passengers greater convenience and more travel choices,” Wake said.

He added that the airline remains committed to enhancing connectivity across the continent through reliable and efficient air transport.

“We remain committed to connecting Africa and supporting regional integration through reliable and efficient air transport,” Wake said.

Beyond passenger travel, the airline said the new routes will also strengthen its cargo operations by providing exporters and importers with faster and more efficient access to markets in both West and East Africa.

The services are expected to support the transportation of fresh produce, manufactured goods and other time-sensitive cargo, creating additional opportunities for businesses involved in regional trade.

Uganda Airlines said the latest expansion reflects its continued investment in building a stronger African route network that supports economic growth, regional commerce and increased connectivity across the continent.

The national carrier, which commenced commercial operations in August 2019, now continues to expand its footprint across Africa and beyond as it pursues its ambition of positioning Entebbe as a leading regional aviation hub connecting passengers and cargo to international destinations