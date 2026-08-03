As Retrowave celebrates memories, HFB encourages Ugandans to build future legacies

Kampala, Uganda; The 3rd edition of Retrowave at Akright City was more than a celebration of timeless music, cherished memories and the connections that bring generations together. As the Platinum Sponsor of the event, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) used the platform to engage guests in a conversation that extends beyond entertainment: building a lasting legacy through homeownership.

The event attracted hundreds of guests across generations, with both young and older attendees coming together to celebrate timeless music, nostalgia and shared experiences. As guests enjoyed classic hits and reflected on moments that have shaped their lives, the evening also created an opportunity to think about the memories and milestones they want to create in the future.

For HFB, this conversation aligns with the belief that a home is more than just a physical structure. It is a place where families create memories, celebrate achievements and build a foundation for future generations.

Commenting on Housing Finance Bank’s participation at the event, Hellen Musiibika, Acting Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, noted that homeownership begins with taking a deliberate first step.

“Many people dream of owning a home in well-planned communities like Akright City, but often assume it is beyond their reach. At Housing Finance Bank, we want to change that perception. Through our HFB Home Loan, we provide flexible financing solutions that enable customers to purchase, construct or improve a home, making quality homeownership more accessible.

For homeowners who have already taken that first step, the journey does not end there. Whether you are looking to complete an unfinished house, renovate your home, expand to accommodate a growing family, or acquire additional land for future development, we have financing solutions designed to help you achieve those goals without putting your aspirations on hold.

Recognising that many Ugandans build progressively, HFB’s Zimba Mpola Mpola Incremental Housing Loan provides an opportunity to construct homes in stages. The solution allows individuals to start where they are and continue developing their homes as their financial capacity grows, making homeownership a more achievable and sustainable journey.

Our commitment is to provide practical, flexible solutions that meet customers wherever they are on their homeownership journey because every completed home is more than a milestone; it is a legacy for generations to come,” she said.

Also commenting on the partnership, Arthur Jagwer, Operations Manager at Retrowave, said the collaboration with Housing Finance Bank gave this year’s event a deeper purpose beyond the music and nostalgia.

“Retrowave has always been about bringing people together through timeless music and shared memories. This year, we wanted those moments to inspire something more. Partnering with Housing Finance Bank reminded our guests that while we celebrate the past, we should also be intentional about the future. Owning a home is one of the greatest legacies anyone can leave behind, and we are proud to have shared that message with everyone who joined us.”

Through its participation at the 3rd edition of Retrowave, Housing Finance Bank demonstrated its commitment to being part of meaningful conversations that inspire Ugandans to think about the future and take steps towards achieving their aspirations.

While the music at Retrowave celebrated memories of yesterday, HFB encouraged guests to think about the choices they can make today to create a legacy worth remembering tomorrow.

The 3rd edition of Retrowave once again delivered an unforgettable experience, leaving guests with cherished memories and plenty to look forward to as anticipation builds for the next edition.