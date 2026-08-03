Brig. Mweteise appointed acting SFC commander, promoted to acting Major General

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brigadier General Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru as the Acting Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), promoting him to the acting rank of Major General with immediate effect.

The statement announcing the appointment was signed by Colonel Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

The appointment marks a new chapter in the leadership of the UPDF’s elite force as Acting Maj Gen Nyakikuru takes over from Major General David Mugisha, who is set to leave the country in the coming months to attend a National Defence College (NDC) course abroad.

Colonel Chris Magezi said the appointment and promotion took immediate effect, with Gen Kainerugaba expressing confidence in the incoming commander.

“The Chief of Defence Forces UPDF and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Brig Gen Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru the acting Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC). Brig Gen Nyakikuru is also granted the acting rank of Major General. The appointment and promotion take immediate effect,” Colonel Chris Magezi said.

Acting Maj Gen Nyakikuru is regarded as one of the UPDF’s seasoned commanders, having served in various command and operational roles throughout his military career. His elevation to lead the Special Forces Command places him at the helm of one of the country’s most strategic military formations responsible for protecting the President, the First Family, key national installations and leading specialised military operations.

His predecessor, Maj Gen David Mugisha, leaves office after overseeing the SFC through a period of sustained operational readiness, training and strategic security assignments. He is expected to undertake advanced strategic and security studies at the National Defence College, a programme designed to prepare senior military officers for higher command and national security leadership.

The UPDF commended Maj Gen Mugisha for his service, saying he had successfully completed his tour of duty as commander of the elite formation.

“We thank Major General David Mugisha for the outstanding tour of duty as Commander SFC and wish him good luck in his strategic security studies,” the military said.

The army also congratulated Acting Maj Gen Nyakikuru on his appointment and promotion, expressing confidence that he will build on the achievements of his predecessor.

“We congratulate Acting Major General Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru on his deserved appointment and promotion. We also wish him good luck in his new duties,” the statement added.

The Special Forces Command is an elite formation of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces established to undertake specialised military operations. Besides providing security to the President and First Family, the command protects strategic national infrastructure, conducts counterterrorism operations and plays a critical role in regional peace support missions whenever called upon.

The changes are part of the UPDF’s routine command restructuring and professional development programme, under which senior officers are periodically assigned new responsibilities or deployed for advanced military training to strengthen the force’s leadership and operational effectiveness.