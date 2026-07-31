Ministry of Labour graduates 472 Apprentices

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has graduated 472 Apprentices, under supervision of the National Apprenticeship Programme. The graduands received certificates after six months of training in key hospitality occupations which include Food Production, Food and Beverage Services, Front Office and Housekeeping.

During the graduation ceremony at Hoima Resort Hotel in Hoima City yesterday, Lt. Gen. (Rtd). Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, who was the chief guest, urged the graduands to become ambassadors of excellence and make their contribution towards building a more productive and prosperous Uganda.

“As you receive your certificates today, remember they represent more than academic accomplishment. They are a symbol of your skills, resilience, and readiness to contribute to Uganda’s development,” Gen Tumukunde said in his remarks delivered by Mary Kuteesa Kamuli, Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs.

He further encouraged them to remain disciplined, embrace innovation, continue learning, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism wherever their careers may take them.

This was the graduation of the first and second cohorts of Apprenticeship trainings by the MGLSD, in collaboration with Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA), Be Better Academy, and Millennium Business School.

Gen. Tumukunde appreciated the partners, including UHOA and Enabel, saying that this achievement affirms the value of the National Apprenticeship Programme as a practical, results‑oriented pathway for equipping learners with job‑ready skills through supervised, workplace‑based training.

“It also reflects the Government of Uganda’s continued commitment to investing in human capital as a cornerstone of our country’s socio‑economic transformation,” he added.

Aggrey David Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary for MGLSD, acknowledged youth unemployment as one of the most pressing development challenges facing Uganda.

In his remarks delivered by Alex Asiimwe, Commissioner Labour, Industrial Relations and Productivity, Kibenge said each year, more than 700,000 young people enter the labour market, yet the economy generates only about 80,000 formal jobs annually. To combat unemployment, enhance productivity, and build a competitive economy, Mr Kibenge called for a deliberate expansion of apprenticeship opportunities across all sectors.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development revitalized the National Apprenticeship Programme in collaboration with key stakeholders as a strategic intervention to address the skills mismatch, improve productivity and facilitate school-to-work transition,” Kibenge said. “Through this programme, young people acquire practical workplace experience while employers benefit from a workforce equipped with relevant, industry-driven competencies.”

For UHOA, this graduation is timely as Uganda gears up towards hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year. Addressing the graduands, Susan Muhwezi, the Chairlady for UHOA, said the hospitality industry will be at the centre of Uganda’s preparations for AFCON. “Infrastructure alone will not deliver a successful AFCON. We may construct and renovate beautiful hotels, but without competent chefs, waiters, housekeepers, front-office personnel, supervisors and managers, those investments will not achieve their full purpose,” she said.

Muhwezi asked the MGLSD to provide a direct annual budgetary support of Shs2 billion to UHOA to coordinate and strengthen apprenticeship training within Uganda’s hospitality sector.

One of the graduands, Simon Peter Murungi, lauded the MGLSD for the training he has acquired as a professional cook. “This programme has helped most of us to acquire and upgrade our skills in the hospitality sector,” he said, adding that the MGLSD should consider training Apprentices to acquire Diplomas.