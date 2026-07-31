Masaka Court cracks down on land grabbers, PDM fraud suspects

Masaka, July 31, 2026 — The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Masaka has remanded six people in separate criminal cases involving alleged land grabbing and the theft of government poverty alleviation funds, in what authorities say is part of a broader effort to hold perpetrators accountable.

Four of the suspects, Zulaika Nakabiri, Bugembe Edrisa, Dumba Abdu Swaburu, and Makumbi Abbey, were jointly charged with offences arising from alleged land grabbing incidents reported across different parts of Masaka.

State prosecutors told court that the accused allegedly intimidated and assaulted residents before forcefully taking over land. They are also accused of criminal trespass, unlawful occupation of property, and malicious destruction of crops, trees, houses, and other property belonging to affected residents.

In a separate case, Godfrey Ntale, the LC I Chairperson of Misaala Cell, and John Juuko appeared before the same court on charges of theft and conspiracy to defraud.

According to the prosecution, the pair allegedly targeted Ntuumwa Elvis, who had approached them for assistance in accessing funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM). Court heard that after helping him complete the application process, they allegedly persuaded him to register a new SIM card, obtained his mobile money PIN, confiscated the SIM card, and later withdrew Shs1 million that had been credited to his account.

The alleged fraud was reported during the ongoing “Expose the Corrupt” Baraza in Masaka after the complainant discovered that the money had been withdrawn without his knowledge.

The Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded all the accused to prison until August 13, 2026, when they are scheduled to return to court for further proceedings, including the hearing of bail applications.

The accused deny the allegations. The cases are still before court, and all the suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.