Lukwago to remain on remand after High Court turns down bail request

Kampala, Uganda — July 30, 2026 — Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago will remain on remand after the High Court dismissed his application for bail, ruling that the evidence presented on his health did not justify his release from custody.

Justice David Matovu found that although Lukwago had submitted a medical report from specialists at Mulago National Referral Hospital recommending further treatment, the application lacked confirmation from the Uganda Prisons Service that the required care could not be provided while he remained in prison.

The court noted that such certification is a key consideration where bail is sought primarily on medical grounds.

Lukwago, the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), is facing a charge of misprision of treason arising from allegations that he failed to disclose information relating to an alleged plot to overthrow the government between 2021 and 2024. He has denied the charge.

His lawyers, Medard Lubega Ssegona and Samuel Muyizi Mulindwa, argued that their client had satisfied all constitutional requirements for bail by presenting substantial sureties, proving a fixed place of residence and demonstrating that his health had deteriorated while on remand. They also informed the court that medical specialists had recommended further assessment of his spinal condition.

While acknowledging the strength of the sureties presented, Justice Matovu ruled that the medical evidence alone did not meet the legal threshold for granting bail.

The judge further directed the Deputy Registrar to complete the committal process and assign the case to a trial judge, paving the way for the hearing of the substantive case.

The ruling means Lukwago will remain at Luzira Prison as he awaits trial, with his legal team expected to consider whether to challenge the decision before a higher court.