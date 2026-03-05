Court sets March 18 to rule on Agasirwe bail application in Kagezi murder case

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala has set March 18, 2026, as the date to rule on the bail application filed by former Special Investigations Unit (SIU) commandant, Nickson Agasirwe Karuhanga, who is facing charges related to the murder of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Namazzi Kagezi.

Presiding over the matter on Thursday, Justice Isaac Muwata confirmed that both the defence team representing Agasirwe and the prosecution had already filed their written submissions before the court through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), the judiciary’s online platform for filing and managing cases.

Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, who is representing the state in the matter, was not present in court during the session. Through the court, Birivumbuka requested that the matter be adjourned to allow him time to appear, citing other prosecutorial engagements in a separate court.

However, Justice Muwata declined the request, noting that the court had already received all the necessary submissions required to determine the bail application.

The judge explained that since both parties had duly filed their arguments on the ECCMIS platform, there was no need to delay proceedings further.

“All the relevant submissions required for the court to determine the application are already on record through the ECCMIS system,” Justice Muwata noted, before fixing March 18 as the date for delivering the ruling.

Agasirwe is currently on remand as he awaits the court’s decision on whether he will be granted temporary release on bail while the trial proceeds.

He is accused of participating in the murder of senior prosecutor Joan Kagezi, who was gunned down by unknown assailants in March 2015 in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb, as she returned home from work.

Kagezi had been a key prosecutor handling several high-profile cases, including terrorism-related trials linked to the 2010 Kampala bombings.

The court’s upcoming ruling on Agasirwe’s bail application is expected to determine whether the former senior police officer will remain in custody or be released under strict conditions as the case continues before the High Court.