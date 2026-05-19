CID boss Tom Magambo’s son drowns while swimming in USA

The Criminal Investigations Department Director, Maj. Tom Magambo has lost his son in a United States swimming pool.

Timothy Magambo, an 18-year-old New York young man who just finished his freshman year at the University at Albany, died while swimming in Long Island waters over the weekend, police said Sunday, May 17.

Timothy Magambo, of Pelham, was swimming with friends off Shelter Island near the eastern tip of Long Island on Saturday, May 16. He has been living with his mother, who works at the UN in New York.

Police said Magambo was part of a group of seven people who decided to swim from Wades Beach to Shell Beach, across a channel. But as they were swimming, Magambo became separated from the rest of the group, cops said.

Investigators learned Magambo turned around and headed back to Wades Beach, according to Patch. When the rest of his group couldn’t find him, they reported Magambo missing and then located him shortly afterward, floating facedown several hundred yards south of where he was last seen, police said.

Bystanders brought him back to shore, performed emergency life-saving measures, and called 911, News 12 reported. However, Magambo died at South Shore University Hospital from injuries consistent with drowning, authorities said.

Magambo graduated from Pelham Memorial High School in 2025 and played lacrosse at the school, according to online profiles. He was a business student at SUNY Albany, according to a LinkedIn profile.