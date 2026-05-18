How troubled woman, junior Minister, duped Museveni on Bobi Wine Facebook TV to fleece him of $500,000

As the then Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, intensified his relevance after opposing the constitutional amendments to scrap the age limit, and causing a fracas in the house. He launched an app on his Facebook page, which later became known as Facebook TV.

The app grew his popularity, he would announce his events and programmes on the Facebook TV, and later on, stream live events, something that rubbed the government the wrong way. The government needed urgent countermeasures, but the people running the show then were all old-fashioned and glued to analog. However, having read the mind of the old man, and perhaps being nearer him, two wise people, one being a go-getter and another a shroud city businessman, and now a minister, saw the opportunity to help and create a free Facebook app to counter Bobi Wine. Nevertheless, theirs wasn’t free; they sought a meeting with an elderly lady near the presidency and introduced the idea, and straight away, the idea was bought at a fee of $500,000 just to create a free Facebook page. The old man was happy that he had been helped and had gotten a solution to the ever-increasing Bobi Wine popularity, but in reality, he had been fleeced of $500,000. Part of the loot was used to purchase a house at Ntinda from one of them, and the house is part of those that have been searched. The two would later meet in parliament, one as a supreme leader of the house and the other as a State Minister.