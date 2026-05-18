Kayunga strongman Moses Karangwa dead

The Kayunga District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman, who also serves as President Museveni’s Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties, Moses Karangwa Karisa, has died.

Mr Karangwa is reported to have died at Nakasero Hospital, where he had been admitted after getting involved in an accident.

He was appointed in January this year as Advisor to the President after attempting to run for the post of NRM Vice Chairman for Central. He has been controversial on land matters and often clashed with former Minister Idah Nantaba on land matters.