Who will be first victim as Museveni signs Sovereignty law, tightens control on foreign funding and external influence

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed into law the Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026, in a bid to give government powers to regulate foreign agents, foreign funding and activities considered as a threat to Uganda’s national interests and independence.

The law, assented to on Saturday evening will change the operations of organizations, individuals and entities receiving support from foreign governments, agencies and institutions.

Museveni said the new law is intended to provide for the protection of the sovereignty of the people of Uganda and to strengthen the country’s ability to defend itself against external interference in governance, security and national decision making.

The President said the legislation designates the department responsible for peace and security under the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the implementing authority and also introduces the registration and regulation of agents of foreign entities operating in Uganda.

Museveni further noted that the law will regulate funding and other forms of assistance to such agents as part of the efforts to protect Uganda’s sovereignty and constitutional order.

The signing of the law comes at a time when the government has increasingly accused some foreign backed organizations and actors of attempting to influence Uganda’s politics, governance systems and security environment under the guise of civil society and democracy promotion activities.

Supporters of the legislation within government argue that Uganda, as a sovereign state, has a right to monitor foreign influence and ensure transparency among organizations and individuals receiving external funding.

“With the presidential assent, the Bill now becomes law and will guide implementation by the relevant state institutions in line with existing legal and policy frameworks,” Museveni said.

The new legislation will require individuals and organizations linked to foreign entities to disclose their funding arrangements, operational activities and affiliations. Authorities will also have powers to investigate activities suspected to undermine national sovereignty, public order or state security.

Museveni said the law is expected to strengthen Uganda’s capacity to safeguard its independence in national decision making processes while ensuring that governance and development priorities remain rooted in Uganda’s national interests.

He added that the legislation is also aimed at improving coordination among state institutions and enhancing accountability and orderly governance.

“It is also anticipated to improve clarity in the management of state authority, enhance institutional coordination, and support ongoing efforts to promote stability, accountability, and orderly governance,” Museveni said.

Some critics had argued during parliamentary discussions that certain provisions could hand excessive powers to security agencies and regulators, potentially affecting NGOs, advocacy groups and media organizations operating with international support.

Government officials have repeatedly defended the legislation, insisting that it is not intended to suppress legitimate activities but rather to protect Uganda’s sovereignty and ensure transparency in foreign engagements.

Museveni also linked the law to Uganda’s broader economic and governance agenda, saying it would help safeguard the country’s policy independence as Uganda continues engaging with regional and international partners.

“In addition, the law is seen as complementing Uganda’s broader development agenda, particularly in advancing economic transformation, improving public sector efficiency, and safeguarding national policy space,” Museveni said.

The Protection of Sovereignty Act now awaits operational regulations and implementation guidelines from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other relevant government agencies.