EXCLUSIVE: Anita Among blue-eyed boys and girls to face investigation in the mix of the storm

Former Speaker Anita Among’s blue-eyed boys and girls are finding themselves in the corridor of corruption and financial storm as several legislators, parliamentary officials and political mobilisers face investigations over their close links to the former powerful Speaker and alleged dealings within Parliament.

The unfolding developments have thrown into the spotlight a powerful network of politicians and operatives believed to have worked closely with Among during her tenure as Speaker of Parliament, with some of them now being linked to alleged influence peddling, suspicious financial transactions, and political mobilisation operations across different regions of the country.

HOME BOY, Kachumbala MP and cousin to Speaker Anita Among.

Among the legislators whose names are prominently emerging in the storm are Dickson Kateshumbwa, Amos Kankunda, Herbert Ariko, Dan Kimosho, Patrick Opolot Isaigi, Asuman Basalirwa, Abdu Katuntu, and former parliamentary commissioner Solomon Silwany

Some of the MPs are understood to have chaired or served on influential parliamentary committees, including Finance and National Economy, committees that have frequently handled high-profile government transactions and appearances by senior accounting officers and business figures.

The growing scrutiny also comes amid long standing allegations that some individuals within the parliamentary system allegedly received money from people appearing before parliamentary committees, including figures connected to corruption investigations such as Cissy Namujju.

Anita Among and Cissy Namuddu.

Attention has also turned to claims involving relatives and associates of influential political figures accused of benefiting from lucrative parliamentary dealings.

One of the allegations attracting renewed interest involves claims that the daughter of Patrick Isaigi allegedly received nearly Shs700 million on one of her accounts through a parliamentary-related transaction before the money was reportedly withdrawn within a day.

The same matter reportedly attracted the attention of CID investigators nearly two years ago, where Silwany is said to have been questioned over the transactions.

The allegations add to reports that several senior managers and directors at Parliament are also under quiet scrutiny over claims of receiving unusually huge sums of money, allegedly ranging between Shs400 million and Shs500 million.

The storm has also exposed a political mobilisation structure that Among allegedly built across different regions using loyal legislators, ministers and political operatives.

Anthony Akol is also being mentioned among politicians who allegedly became part of Among’s inner political operations following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Solomon Silwany.

He is said to have played a key role in helping Among make political inroads into the Acholi sub region while at the same time countering the influence of Norbert Mao.

Former Mbarara North MP Michael Tusiime is another figure whose name has surfaced prominently in the unfolding storm. Recently, a national parastatal dealing in pensions bribed MPs on one of the committees of parliament, but it leaked that some big names associated with the speaker took a lion’s share. This is a developing story that will soon be published here.

Meanwhile, Cissy Namujju is also being linked to alleged political and operational errands carried out on behalf of Among.

She is reportedly connected to the procurement of land in Kigo, where a luxurious residence described by insiders as a mini State House was allegedly under preparation ahead of an official opening after swearing-in ceremonies.

The investigations are also reportedly stretching into the Karamoja and Buganda regions, where several female ministers are alleged to have coordinated political mobilisation activities for Among.

A female State Minister from Karamoja is reportedly among key mobilisers who worked to consolidate support for the former Speaker in the sub region.

Another junior female minister from Buganda, identified by insiders as “MD”, is said to have controlled mobilisation resources for the eastern Buganda region.

A separate female minister from central Buganda is also being monitored over allegations that she played a central role in neutralising one of Among’s political rivals from Busoga.

These allegations place the untouched and influential Among’s babysitters under scrutiny as security agencies continue examining financial transactions, procurement arrangements and networks of political influence built during Among’s tenure at Parliament.