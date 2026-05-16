Joint CID-UPDF team raid Anita Among’s homes for search over corruption scandals

PARLIAMENT, BUKEDEA HOMES FOLLOW SUIT IN THE SEARCH

A joint security team comprising detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), UPDF personnel, and other security agencies on Saturday raided residences linked to former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in an expanding investigation that sources say now stretches beyond corruption and money laundering allegations to include suspected murder-related inquiries dating back to 2021.

The heavily guarded operation began at Among’s residence in Kololo before security teams later extended the search to another property in Kigo, both of which were sealed off as investigators conducted hours-long searches inside the premises.

Highly placed security sources told this publication that investigators are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry involving alleged illicit enrichment, money laundering, and claims tied to a murder case reportedly originating from Bukedea District.

The operation unfolded under tight security deployment, with access to the residences restricted as armed personnel maintained surveillance around the compounds.

Sources further indicated that investigators are expected to widen the operation to Parliament and later proceed to Among’s Bukedea mansion as searches and evidence collection continue.

The developments have reignited speculation surrounding the recent summoning and detention of CID spokesperson Charles Twiine, with reports suggesting investigators had been pursuing issues far broader than the charges that later surfaced in court proceedings.

Witnesses at the Kololo residence described scenes of heightened tension as security personnel moved in and out of the compound while the search continued behind closed gates.

Among’s personal bodyguard was later seen walking out of the Nakasero residence as the joint CID-UPDF team maintained its operation inside the property.

Meanwhile, Salim Uhuru, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for Central Region, was reportedly blocked from accessing the residence during the ongoing operation.

Among will be formally presented before court on Monday as investigators finalize their files, although authorities have not issued an official statement.

The search is part of the wide investigations opened against Ms Among as inter-corruption agencies gather to get details of her enrichment, including money laundering, corruption, among others.

The search is to be conducted at both her Nakasero, Parliament office, and Bukedea home.