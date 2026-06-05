Who is Phrase Lubega the new MTN Mobile Money Uganda Managing Director

MTN Mobile Money Uganda has appointed Phrase Lubega as its new Managing Director, subject to approval by the Bank of Uganda, in a leadership change aimed at strengthening its operations and accelerating digital financial inclusion across Uganda.

The appointment was announced on Thursday by the Board of Directors of MTN Mobile Money Uganda, which said Lubega brings extensive experience in telecommunications, information technology and financial services that will guide the company’s next phase of growth.

He takes over from Sarah Bateta Okwi, who has been serving in an acting capacity. The board praised her for maintaining stability and continuity during the transition period.

In its statement, the company said Lubega comes with more than 30 years of leadership experience across multiple markets and sectors, including mobile financial services, digital banking and technology.

Before his appointment, he served as Interim Managing Director of MoMo Payment Service Bank in Nigeria, part of the MTN Group fintech portfolio, where he was responsible for strategy development, strengthening digital banking systems and expanding access to financial services.

The company noted that his leadership in Nigeria contributed to revenue growth, improved operational efficiency and the rollout of new digital products that boosted competitiveness in the market.

Lubega is also well known within Uganda’s telecommunications sector, having previously worked with MTN Uganda in senior leadership roles.

He once served as General Manager for Mobile Financial Services, a position in which he helped expand MTN Mobile Money operations and supported the introduction of new financial products that widened access to financial services for millions of Ugandans.

During his tenure, MTN launched MoKash, a mobile savings and loans product that played a key role in connecting underserved communities to formal financial services.

He also served as Chief Information Officer at MTN Uganda, where he led major digital transformation projects that supported the rapid expansion of mobile money services and strengthened the company’s technological infrastructure.

Beyond Uganda, Lubega has held senior positions within MTN Group, including Group Executive for Fintech Commercial Operations and General Manager for Commercial and Go To Market operations, roles in which he helped scale mobile financial services across several African markets.

His appointment comes at a time when mobile money remains a critical driver of Uganda’s economy, enabling millions of people to access payments, savings, credit and other financial services through digital platforms regulated by the Bank of Uganda.

Commenting on the appointment, Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Fintech Chief Executive Officer, said Lubega’s experience makes him well suited for the role.

“We are delighted to appoint Phrase Lubega as Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Uganda. He brings deep market expertise, strong execution capability and a proven track record of scaling mobile financial services across diverse markets,” Dioum said.

He added that Lubega’s leadership would be key in strengthening the company’s position in Uganda and expanding access to secure and inclusive digital financial solutions.

The Chairperson of the Board of MTN Mobile Money Uganda, Sylvia Mulinge, said the board was confident in his ability to drive the company’s long term strategy.

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to appoint Phrase Lubega to lead MTN Mobile Money Uganda into its next phase of growth. His deep understanding of the business, strong governance experience and proven leadership across the MTN footprint position him well to drive sustainable value for all stakeholders,” Mulinge said.

She also expressed appreciation to Sarah Bateta Okwi for her service during the interim period.

Lubega described his appointment as an honour and responsibility at a time when digital financial services continue to transform economies across Africa.

“It is an honour to lead MTN Mobile Money Uganda at such an exciting time in the evolution of digital financial services,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the team and stakeholders to expand access to financial solutions, improve customer experience and support the continued growth of Uganda’s digital economy,” he added.

Lubega, a Ugandan national, also brings extensive corporate governance experience, having served on several boards within MTN mobile money operations across Africa.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from York University in the United Kingdom, an Executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology in the United States, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Makerere University.

MTN said the appointment marks a key milestone in strengthening leadership within its fintech division as it continues to expand financial inclusion, innovation and digital empowerment across Uganda.