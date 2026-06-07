Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils affordable luxury Heroes Day staycation package

Speke Resort Munyonyo has introduced an exclusive Heroes Day holiday offer aimed at providing guests with a premium lakeside retreat experience as Uganda prepares to commemorate Heroes Day on June 9.

The promotion, branded around a “Rela Like a Hero” theme, targets holidaymakers seeking relaxation, wellness, and luxury accommodation within one of Uganda’s most renowned hospitality destinations. The resort says the package is designed to help guests unwind, recharge, and create memorable experiences in a serene tropical environment along the shores of Lake Victoria.

The offer features single-room accommodation starting at a $120 (Shs456,000) rate that includes bed and breakfast, applicable taxes, and complimentary access to key facilities such as the health club, swimming pool, steam bath, and sauna.

Guests will also enjoy the resort’s landscaped gardens, tranquil ambiance and signature architectural design that blends comfort with elegance.

Located in Munyonyo on the outskirts of Kampala, Speke Resort has in recent years established itself as a leading venue for high profile conferences, diplomatic gatherings, and regional summits. Its strategic lakeside setting has also made it a popular destination for both local and international tourists seeking premium leisure experiences.

As part of the Heroes Day package, the resort is offering a variety of recreational activities, including horse riding, spa treatments, boat rides on Lake Victoria, and curated wellness experiences tailored to promote relaxation and rejuvenation.

The hospitality facility also features multiple dining options serving both local and international cuisine.

The initiative comes at a time when Uganda’s tourism and hospitality sector continues to focus on promoting domestic travel and staycations, particularly during national holidays. Industry players have increasingly encouraged Ugandans to explore local destinations to strengthen the country’s tourism economy.

Speke Resort Munyonyo says the offer is not just about accommodation but about delivering a complete holiday experience that celebrates rest, reflection, and national pride while offering world-class hospitality services.

With demand expected to rise during the Heroes Day period, the resort has encouraged early bookings, noting that the package is likely to attract families, corporate travelers, and leisure seekers looking for a peaceful escape from the city.

As the country marks Heroes Day, Speke Resort Munyonyo is the top choice for holidaymakers seeking luxury, comfort, and relaxation.